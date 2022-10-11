Came across and interesting article about how Terrace Marshall Jr. has been struggling to make a name for himself on the Panthers. This is the kind of guy I wish we drafted in instead of Toney/Golladay. As everyone looks to the Panthers as a fire sale opportunity, just know the Marshall was already on the chopping blocking before Rhule was fired. This may make him a cheap and easy acquisition. The type of guy who can be a red zone threat the way KG was supposed to be.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO