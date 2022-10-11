ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

As Landon Collins returns to Giants, he rips Dave Gettleman — and says, ‘I’m still a baller’

Landon Collins is back with the Giants — and he still can’t stand Dave Gettleman. Collins made that much clear Wednesday, when the former All-Pro safety addressed several topics — his departure from the Giants three years ago, his continued animosity toward Gettleman, and his expectations now that he’s a member of this team once again, albeit on the practice squad (for now).
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/12: Brian Daboll, D.J. Moore, Odell Beckham, more headlines

Brian Daboll appears to be the right coach at the right time for the Giants. Should Giants be interested in Carolina Panthers’ WR D.J. Moore?. Here is at least one resounding ‘Yes’ vote. Did Dave Gettleman actually draft well?. Maybe the disgraced former GM did some things...
NFL
Big Blue View

Buy, Sell, or Hold at the trade deadline ?

We have three games left before Nov. 1st ; Ravens, Jags, and Seahawks. I'm projecting 6 - 2 ( 5-3 worst case for purpose of this post ) We're a missed field goal away from being 3-2 with the Ravens up next - but we're not 3-2 we're 4-1 and a national Cinderella story. Next year's a long ways away - let's hope we have our core players back and all 3 coaches but in this league you know somebody's going to poach somebody.
NFL
Big Blue View

Panthers WRs, not just DJ Moore

Came across and interesting article about how Terrace Marshall Jr. has been struggling to make a name for himself on the Panthers. This is the kind of guy I wish we drafted in instead of Toney/Golladay. As everyone looks to the Panthers as a fire sale opportunity, just know the Marshall was already on the chopping blocking before Rhule was fired. This may make him a cheap and easy acquisition. The type of guy who can be a red zone threat the way KG was supposed to be.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney again headlines list of Giants not practicing

It looks like the New York Giants could be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay again this week. Per head coach Brian Daboll, Toney, Golladay, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and safety Tony Jefferson will not practice on Wednesday. Toney has not played since Week 2. He...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Landon Collins blasts ex-Giants GM after returning to team

Now that is he officially back with the New York Giants, Landon Collins is not afraid to name names. Speaking with reporters for the first time since re-signing with the Giants, Collins explained the circumstances surrounding his initial departure from the team in 2019 and pinned the blame on ex-Giants GM Dave Gettleman.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Ravens: 5 good questions with Baltimore Beatdown

With the New York Giants facing the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, we turn to SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown for our ‘5 questions.’ Kyle Barber was kind enough to drop some knowledge on us this week. Let’s get to it!. Ed: Wink Martindale will be on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Blue View

Tips for the perfect at-home Giants gameday experience

As much as we’d all love to be tailgating at MetLife Stadium for every New York Giants game, that isn’t realistic for the vast majority of us. After a while, it gets crowded, cold, and expensive. There’s no reason to fret. At Big Blue View, we’re something of...
NFL

