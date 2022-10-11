Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous fire conditions, warmer into the weekend
The main weather story on Thursday is the dangerous fire conditions we have in place. Strong winds out of the northwest, low humidity and a super dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. That is why Fire Weather Warnings are in place for a good chunk of central and eastern Kansas. Even if you do not fall under a warning, fire danger remains high.
