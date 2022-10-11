ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RCM Technologies announces acquisition of TalentHerder

RCM Technologies of Pennsauken on Wednesday said it acquired TalentHerder, a leading talent acquisition services company, which will expand its recruitment process outsourcing service footprint, enhance the company’s candidate sourcing reach and enable RCM’s in-house recruiting team to respond more rapidly to client needs. “The dynamically changing labor...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Red Bank-based investment firm acquires grocery-anchored centers in Va., Mo.

Red Bank-based First National Realty Partners on Thursday announced it added two separate grocery-anchored shopping centers to its portfolio, one in Virginia and one in Missouri. Promenade at Manassas in Virginia is a 287,000-square-foot asset anchored by an approximately 107,000-square-foot Home Depot, a tenant at the center since it was...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business
Ørsted to cut ribbon on North American digital operations HQ in Newark today

In an event that signals Ørsted is a growing statewide force in New Jersey — and that the state’s offshore wind industry should be viewed as a key part of a sector that is rapidly expanding nationwide — Ørsted will hold a formal ribbon-cutting Thursday morning in Newark to celebrate the opening of its North American digital operations headquarters.
NEWARK, NJ
Russo, Onyx, Dinallo selected for mixed-use project at Metropark Station (UPDATED)

Russo Development, Onyx Equities and Dinallo Development LLC/Terminal Construction have been selected to advance a transit-oriented development project at Metropark Station in Woodbridge, Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Transit announced Tuesday. State officials said the 12-acre Metropark Development Project will support local and regional economic development through the creation...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
St. Joseph’s Health performs first customized 3D implant spinal surgery in N.J.

St. Joseph’s Health announced it is the first in New Jersey to perform a spinal procedure using a 3D printed patient-specific spinal implant. Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, chief of neurological surgery, St. Joseph’s Health, and instructor of spine surgery at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, performed the revolutionary surgery on a patient who was having difficulty walking and was suffering from chronic pain.
HEALTH SERVICES
Gov. Murphy discusses losing N.J. residents to states like Florida, on ‘State of Affairs’

Emmy Award-winning anchor Steve Adubato sat down with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for a half-hour special on “State of Affairs with Steve Adubato.” The governor discusses such issues as affordability, property taxes and the migrant crisis, in which Murphy told Adubato of his deep concern over Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis sending migrants to Northern states.
POLITICS
Protecting women in politics: Panel says not enough is being done

Mona Lena Krook, the chair of the Women & Politics Ph.D. Program at Rutgers University, said the ramifications of sexual harassment and violence against women go much deeper than many realize. Such actions, she said, can go against the core of democracy when they happen in political circles. “Violence against...
SOCIETY

