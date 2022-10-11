Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
roi-nj.com
RCM Technologies announces acquisition of TalentHerder
RCM Technologies of Pennsauken on Wednesday said it acquired TalentHerder, a leading talent acquisition services company, which will expand its recruitment process outsourcing service footprint, enhance the company’s candidate sourcing reach and enable RCM’s in-house recruiting team to respond more rapidly to client needs. “The dynamically changing labor...
roi-nj.com
CBRE: Northern and central N.J. industrial availability rate reaches new low of 4.1% in Q3
Northern and central New Jersey’s industrial market reached another record-low availability rate, dropping to 4.1% with positive absorption of 594,000 square feet — the 23rd consecutive quarter of positive absorption — according to CBRE’s Q3 2022 Figures report, released Thursday. As a result, the average asking...
roi-nj.com
Red Bank-based investment firm acquires grocery-anchored centers in Va., Mo.
Red Bank-based First National Realty Partners on Thursday announced it added two separate grocery-anchored shopping centers to its portfolio, one in Virginia and one in Missouri. Promenade at Manassas in Virginia is a 287,000-square-foot asset anchored by an approximately 107,000-square-foot Home Depot, a tenant at the center since it was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
Ørsted to cut ribbon on North American digital operations HQ in Newark today
In an event that signals Ørsted is a growing statewide force in New Jersey — and that the state’s offshore wind industry should be viewed as a key part of a sector that is rapidly expanding nationwide — Ørsted will hold a formal ribbon-cutting Thursday morning in Newark to celebrate the opening of its North American digital operations headquarters.
roi-nj.com
Russo, Onyx, Dinallo selected for mixed-use project at Metropark Station (UPDATED)
Russo Development, Onyx Equities and Dinallo Development LLC/Terminal Construction have been selected to advance a transit-oriented development project at Metropark Station in Woodbridge, Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Transit announced Tuesday. State officials said the 12-acre Metropark Development Project will support local and regional economic development through the creation...
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s Health performs first customized 3D implant spinal surgery in N.J.
St. Joseph’s Health announced it is the first in New Jersey to perform a spinal procedure using a 3D printed patient-specific spinal implant. Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, chief of neurological surgery, St. Joseph’s Health, and instructor of spine surgery at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, performed the revolutionary surgery on a patient who was having difficulty walking and was suffering from chronic pain.
roi-nj.com
Irvington-based soul food franchise Cornbread plans expansion throughout N.J./NYC area
Cornbread Farm to Soul is a fast-casual restaurant focusing on savory soul food and family-friendly experiences. The Irvington-based eatery will soon be offering new franchise opportunities as it plans on opening more locations in the next few years. Currently there are three locations in the New Jersey/New York City area;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
AtlantiCare recognizes award winners, health care heroes at 61st annual Century Club Gala
The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Dr. Kamal Kassis and nurse Dee Kassis of Absecon, as well as Joseph Kelly of Mays Landing, as Edward R. Knight Award recipients during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala earlier this month at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Lori Herndon,...
roi-nj.com
Gov. Murphy discusses losing N.J. residents to states like Florida, on ‘State of Affairs’
Emmy Award-winning anchor Steve Adubato sat down with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for a half-hour special on “State of Affairs with Steve Adubato.” The governor discusses such issues as affordability, property taxes and the migrant crisis, in which Murphy told Adubato of his deep concern over Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis sending migrants to Northern states.
roi-nj.com
Protecting women in politics: Panel says not enough is being done
Mona Lena Krook, the chair of the Women & Politics Ph.D. Program at Rutgers University, said the ramifications of sexual harassment and violence against women go much deeper than many realize. Such actions, she said, can go against the core of democracy when they happen in political circles. “Violence against...
Comments / 0