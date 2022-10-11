The software used in bitcoin mining is getting its first big makeover in more than a decade — here's what's changing

Read full article on original website
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
decrypt.co
Crypto Market Is ‘The Tail Being Wagged by a Very Sick Dog’: Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin
The years-anticipated Ethereum merge from proof of work to proof of stake finally happened on September 15, and it went off without a hitch. The Ethereum network now uses 99% less energy. The merge went "what seems to be flawlessly," Joe Lubin, CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys and a...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
u.today
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El...
CNBC
Microsoft's Copilot AI is making rapid progress. Here's what its human leader thinks about it
Microsoft and GitHub's Copilot AI can write up to 40% of the code for programmers and is heading up to 80% within five years, says GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. This rapid AI advance is letting coders get their work done in less than half the time it used to take and has implications across all industries where software development is now critical.
3 reasons Bitcoin mining difficulty just jumped the most in 17 months
“The rapid difficulty growth is a combination of several factors,” Daniel Frumkin, director of research and mining insights at Braiins, a Bitcoin mining company, tells Fortune.
Benzinga
12,970 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $248,039,161 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $248 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 12qTdZHx6f77aQ74CPCZGSY47VaRwYjVD8. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
Uniswap’s $165M funding round a bright spot for DeFi in Crypto Winter
Uniswap Labs on Thursday announced a $165 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital, that values the company at $1.66 billion. The investment appears to be the largest ever for the decentralized finance sector, and comes as a welcome affirmation for the broader crypto industry that’s been mired in a brutal slump for most of 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Stratum v2: After 10 Years, The Most Used Bitcoin Mining Software Gets Facelift
Mark the Stratum v2 release as a victory for the open-source bitcoin community. For a decade, it has been the software of choice for miners to interact with pools and with the bitcoin protocol per se. While still necessary, bitcoin mining pools have a centralizing effect. With Stratum v2, miners will get to construct their own blocks. And that’s just one of the innovations, although the most talked-about one.
Bitcoin, Ethereum-Related Stock Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces September 2022 Production
Bit Digital Inc BTBT shares are trading marginally higher by 2.77% to $1.10 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company announced its unaudited Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD production and corporate updates for the month of September 2022. What Happened?. Bit Digital provided the following highlights for September production via press...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Trading Into $BUSD Surges Nearly 80% Over Binance’s Stablecoin Conversion
The cryptocurrency ecosystem endured a market-wide sell-off last month over macroeconomic factors that continued to weigh down risk assets, including equities. The fall was reflected in spot trading volumes, which rose significantly last month. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Exchange Review report, BTC spot trading into BinanceUSD ($BUSD), the stablecoin issued...
protos.com
How Flashbots is taking over Ethereum block proposals
Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has been a windfall for MEV software maker Flashbots. The organization is becoming an increasingly important and centralizing force in Ethereum. MEV is an acronym for Maximum Extractable Value. MEV used to stand for Miner Extractable Value, but the community broadened the term to...
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
