Queens, NY

NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect and N.J. native files for free agency

Mike Ford is a traveling man. According to the transactions log on MiLB.com, the first baseman filed for free agency last week. That move came after the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment last month. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. Any player who is not on his team’s 40-man roster...
MLB
Q 105.7

10 Questions Staring Down The New York Mets Plus Answers!

Obviously, the New York Mets wanted and expected to go further in the playoffs than they did, especially after a 101 win regular season. However, the baseball gods don't often cooperate with Amazin's best laid plans. Hence, on Sunday night, instead of strategizing to beat the Los Angelas Dodgers, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter began the process of figuring out how to get this team to play a few weeks deeper into October. In other words, how do they make a run at the 2023 World Series? That's what owner Steve Cohen expects in the next two years. What questions are Eppler and Showalter facing?
QUEENS, NY
Empire Sports Media

Quentin Grimes rues missed opportunity to fight for starting spot in Knicks training camp

New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier retained his starting spot by default. Second-year wing Quentin Grimes was ready to come after Fournier’s spot as he worked hard last summer to prepare for the opportunity. But a left foot soreness, perhaps due to pushing himself so hard, robbed him of his shot in the training camp. So he wasn’t surprised when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared that Fournier was the frontrunner heading into the season opener.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
