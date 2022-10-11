Read full article on original website
21Shares Lists Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai
In a recent development, the crypto investment products firm 21.co has said that its subsidiary 21Shares has listed a Bitcoin exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Dubai. It is now the first physically-backed Bitcoin ETP in the Middle East. The Middle East is emerging as the world’s fastest-growing crypto market. Therefore, it is a huge development for the crypto community of the region.
Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) is speeding up talks with a handful of financial investors to sell a slice of its wireless towers unit as it hopes to agree a deal by Nov. 15 in conjunction with its half-year earnings, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Chinese CBDC Transaction Volume Breaches $14B Mark: Report
The Chinese Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), e-CNY, has become the largest adopted CBDC in the world surpassing nearly $14 billion, or 100.04 billion yuan transactions during its pilot phase. According to a new report by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the pilot phase of e-CNY witnessed around 360...
There is a Boom in Web3 Development Despite Market Headwinds
The web3 developer community is more active now than it has ever been, even though both Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost approximately 70% of their value since their November 2021 highs. It can be said that 2022 has been the biggest year in history. Moving the Industry Forward. In order...
Bitcoin Reverses from $18.2k with Rising Volumes
Bitcoin prices rebounded strongly on October 13 after initial scares. For a brief moment, BTC flash-crashed to as low as $18.2k before recovering and closing above $19k with decent participation levels, going by events in the daily chart. Technically, bears are still in control from a top-down analysis. Still, the...
Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance Burns $547 Million Worth of BNB
In a recent development, renowned cryptocurrency exchange Binance has burned BNB coins worth a whopping $547 million. Binance has come forward with an announcement that it has destroyed a total of 2,065,152 BNB coins in its 21st quarterly BNB burn. Moreover, it was also stated that an additional total of 4833.25 BNB was destroyed via the use of its Pioneer Burn Program.
China Projects the Idea of an Asian Digital Currency to Reduce Reliance on the US Dollar
Researchers from the think tank in China have proposed the idea to introduce an Asia-wide digital currency in the future. The idea was proposed by China with the intention of reducing the dependence on the US dollar. Keeping this in mind, the introduction of the Asian Yuan token is not far off. The researchers stated that distributed ledger technology (DLT) would play a fundamental role to form the Asian token’s backbone.
DeFi Platform Mango Markets Lose $100 Million in an Exploit
A Solana-based decentralized finance platform, Mango Markets has been exploited for more than $100 million in a hacking attempt. Early reports suggest that the hacker was able to manipulate price oracle data. Moreover, hackers took out under-collateralized cryptocurrency loans from the platform. A blockchain security firm was the first to identify the exploit and tweet about it.
Arbitrum Maker Offchain Labs Acquires Core Ethereum Dev Prysmatic Labs
Offchain Labs, developer of popular Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum has signed a new deal to acquire Prysmatic Labs, one of the core development teams behind the Ethereum (ETH) Merge. Plunging cryptocurrency prices have not deterred companies from investing or acquiring in the crypto space. From tech giants, Microsoft...
Russia Invading Ukrain Spikes Eastern Europe’s Crypto Market: Chainalysis
Based on the Chainalysis report, east Europe’s Crypto market is exceptionally active, with spikes over the past year, largely due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is the main driver of this market’s activity. What is the Effect?. There is an estimated $630.9 billion in value that has been...
Ethereum in a Bear Flag, Critical Support at $1.25k
Ethereum is wavy but encouragingly stable at press time. Because of a global financial crisis, investors and traders are unwilling to loosen their purse strings and splash on ETH. From the daily chart, ETHUSDT prices are range bound. It is despite earlier gains. ETH is within a narrow, tight, and dull $1.5k zone with caps at $1.4k and $1.25k.
Wells Fargo profit falls on sales scandal costs, higher reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a 31% decline in third-quarter profit as the bank racked up costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted its loan loss reserves in preparation for a potential slowdown.
Samsung Introduced Knox Matrix: A Blockchain-Based Security Solution
The Samsung Electronics Company is taking its device security experience to the next level with the upcoming solution, Samsung Knox Matrix, which was unveiled at this year’s Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) as a part of its ongoing commitment to user privacy and security. In the modern world, we have...
Great American Mining is Acquired by Crusoe Energy Systems
Through larger-scale operations, advanced technology, and advanced operations, brusoe is going to enhance existing GAM assets and flare mitigation services. Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) has acquired the operating assets of Great American Mining (GAM) from its prior owners. This acquisition is designed to accelerate Crusoe’s Digital Flare Mitigation® (DFM) business by providing Crusoe with additional scale and customer relationships while utilizing Crusoe’s patented Digital Flare Mitigation (DFM) technologies as well as Crusoe’s large-scale, advanced operational capabilities, Crusoe will be able to reduce the impact of natural gas flaring more efficiently.
