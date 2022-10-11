Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Biden Again Calls on Congress to Pass Assault-Style Weapons Ban in Wake of North Carolina Shooting
President Joe Biden urged Congress on Friday to pass a ban on assault-style weapons, which he called a “commonsense action to get weapons of war off our streets” in the wake of a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. “For the lives we’ve lost and the lives we can...
New England is one of the most expensive places to retire, study shows
Five New England states made a list of the least affordable places for retirement. Thinking of settling down in New England? A new study may make you want to save your pennies. Financial services company Bankrate compiled data to rank retirement in locations across the country. The study stacked up...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy Hospitalized 'As a Precaution' After Not Feeling Well
(Reuters) -U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington area hospital "as a precaution" on Thursday after not feeling well at his home in Virginia, his office said. The Democrat from Vermont was expected to undergo tests and "remain overnight for observation," his office said in a written...
US News and World Report
Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border
TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Some Venezuelan Couples Separated Under New U.S.-Mexico Migrant Policy
MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - A new U.S.-Mexico border policy geared at deterring Venezuelans fleeing hardship in their home country from entering the United States illegally has separated some families, migrants said on Friday, with several women known to have been sent back to Mexico as their husbands stayed on in the United States.
US News and World Report
Mexico Warns Venezuelan Migrants Not to Form Caravans
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government on Saturday moved to discourage the formation of caravans by Venezuelan migrants, saying any who do will not be eligible to enter the United States under a new humanitarian scheme announced this week. Under a plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up...
Comments / 0