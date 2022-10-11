Read full article on original website
There is a Boom in Web3 Development Despite Market Headwinds
The web3 developer community is more active now than it has ever been, even though both Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost approximately 70% of their value since their November 2021 highs. It can be said that 2022 has been the biggest year in history. Moving the Industry Forward. In order...
Samsung Introduced Knox Matrix: A Blockchain-Based Security Solution
The Samsung Electronics Company is taking its device security experience to the next level with the upcoming solution, Samsung Knox Matrix, which was unveiled at this year’s Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) as a part of its ongoing commitment to user privacy and security. In the modern world, we have...
Here’s How BTC and ETH Could Benefit from Inflation in the Long Term
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap and exchange volume, have witnessed astronomical growth since inception. However, due to macroeconomic factors including rising inflation and consecutive Fed rate hikes the digital tokens have witnessed a major meltdown. Despite slumping prices, Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. Let us understand in details.
Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance Burns $547 Million Worth of BNB
In a recent development, renowned cryptocurrency exchange Binance has burned BNB coins worth a whopping $547 million. Binance has come forward with an announcement that it has destroyed a total of 2,065,152 BNB coins in its 21st quarterly BNB burn. Moreover, it was also stated that an additional total of 4833.25 BNB was destroyed via the use of its Pioneer Burn Program.
Chinese CBDC Transaction Volume Breaches $14B Mark: Report
The Chinese Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), e-CNY, has become the largest adopted CBDC in the world surpassing nearly $14 billion, or 100.04 billion yuan transactions during its pilot phase. According to a new report by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the pilot phase of e-CNY witnessed around 360...
