Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by year in school
Here are the Section III leading rushers in their respective classes. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 13
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 13. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
HS roundup: East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer snatches league title from Jamesville-DeWitt
East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer has not lost a league match in the last two regular seasons. The Spartans (14-2) continued that streak of 22-consecutive Salt City Athletic Conference victories with a 2-0 win over Jamesville-DeWitt in Thursday’s league championship match at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School.
Section III boys cross country rankings (Week 5)
Section III boys cross country rankings for Week 5. These rankings, provided by Tully boys cross country coach Jim Paccia, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
Corcoran football squeezes out ‘real gutty’ victory over New Hartford (video)
A handful of players on the Corcoran varsity football team are battling through injuries, which coach Tyrone Fisher said played a role in the Cougars’ tough loss to Auburn last week. Despite a short week of practices, Corcoran squeezed out a “real gutty” 13-7 victory over New Hartford on...
Cicero-North Syracuse football cruises to win over RFA with high-powered offense (photos)
State-ranked No. 13 Cicero-North Syracuse’s high-powered offense was on full display against Class AA foe Rome Free Academy on Thursday. The Northstars made easy work of the Black Knights with a 43-7 victory at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Syracuse University commit records 900th career save in girls soccer finale (video)
Central Square goalie Samantha Haley played her final regular season soccer game Thursday night, and the Syracuse University commit went out with a bang. Haley recorded her 900th career save during the second half of her team’s 3-2 victory over Fulton.
