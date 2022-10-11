ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Central partners with Clausematch to streamline policy management processes

First Central Insurance and Technology Group, a fast-growing private motor insurer and innovator in data, announced that it has embarked on Clausematch‘s compliance management platform to streamline its drafting, review and approval processes. “We have been impressed by the Clausematch team throughout our interactions with them. They have been...
Clik2pay Launches Partner Program for its Direct-from-account Payment Service

Payment service provider Clik2pay has launched the Clik2pay Partner Program, enabling service providers, merchants and organizations to provide Clik2pay direct-from-account payment service to their clients. The program is designed to help payment service providers, independent software vendors, developers and associations offer additional payment solutions to their customers, saving them costs and allowing them to reach more customers by offering a direct-from-account payment option.
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing

Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
MFS Africa Selects ThetaRay AI Tech to Boost Global Expansion

MFS Africa, the largest digital payments hub in Africa, and ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate to protect MFS Africa’s growing network of services against financial crimes. Through the agreement, ThetaRay will provide MFS Africa its SONAR SaaS solution, including AI-powered...
Modulr announces membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee

Modulr have announced their membership to the Digital Pound Foundation community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe. Authorised by the UK’s FCA, the Central Bank of Ireland and de Nederlandsche Bank as an Electronic Money Institution, Modulr enables 200+ clients to automate, control and embed payments and is now processing an annualised transaction value of more than £100bn.
Icertis Launches Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking and Financial Services

Icertis, a contract intelligence company, today announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify obligations, and workflow and reporting to support specific challenges in business processes across front, middle, and corporate offices of Banking and Financial Services organisations.
Compliance Risk Concepts Expands Supervisory Analyst Services for Equity Research Departments, Firms

Compliance Risk Concepts LLC (“CRC”), a business-focused team of senior compliance professionals in financial services, today announced the expansion of its Supervisory Analyst (SA) support services that assist investment banks, broker-dealers and independent research firms to fulfill Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) required supervisory review responsibilities. CRC provides a convenient way for firms to lower the operating costs of their research departments by allowing them to tap into CRC’s extensive expert SA resources at a lower cost compared to maintaining a full-time licensed staff of reviewers.
How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard

Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie, as Doug as the question: How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed?. With the emergence of domestic real-time payments, Stephen explains that consumers have been impacted directly and their perceptions & expectations on what should occur when...
EY launches first Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands

EY has today announced plans to establish a new Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands, as it responds to rising market demand for tech expertise outside London. The new Hub will be run by a four-strong leadership team – Sagar Khandelwal, Heather Hales, Mark Wood and new hire, Joe Murray – and forms part of EY’s ambitious growth target to double its UK financial services technology revenues over the next three years.
Pelican Digital Payments Hub Supports European Payment Processing Requirements of Santander Consumer Bank Austria

Leading AI-based-solutions provider, Pelican AI, announced that Santander Consumer Bank Austria has extended its partnership with Pelican to use its PaaS (Payments as a Service) solution. The Pelican Digital Payments Hub and integrated Sanctions Screening solutions will be used to process Target2, domestic SEPA payments and cross-border SWIFT payments on the Pelican cloud.
Janne Häyrynen to head Legal Unit at the FIN-FSA

Janne Häyrynen, LL.M., D.Sc. (Econ. & Bus. Adm.), has been appointed Head of Legal Unit at the FIN-FSA for a five-year term, commencing 15 November 2022. The Head of Legal Unit is a member of the FIN-FSA’s management group and reports directly to the Director General. The Legal...
Oklahoma-Based Community Bank, Farmers State Bank, Partners with Teslar Software to Modernize Lending

Farmers State Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to automate the bank’s commercial lending processes. Teslar’s technology will help the bank efficiently manage their loan portfolio as they continue to grow. The Quinton, Okla.-based bank partnered with Teslar Software after being impressed by the sophisticated technology...
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Pleased to Announce Partnership With i2c to Create Credit Card for Gamers and Sports Enthusiasts and New EVP/Card & Payments, David Fersdahl

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (“GBank” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the “Bank”), today announced its partnership with i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, to expand the Bank’s existing gaming payments ecosystem through a virtual and physical credit product.
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

Heritage Insurance (Heritage) and Guidewire announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
Temenos Launches Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation on Temenos Banking Cloud

Temenos today announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations. Now with self-provisioning and automatic upgrades...
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience

Pacific Life has announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance...
