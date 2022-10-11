Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
First Central partners with Clausematch to streamline policy management processes
First Central Insurance and Technology Group, a fast-growing private motor insurer and innovator in data, announced that it has embarked on Clausematch‘s compliance management platform to streamline its drafting, review and approval processes. “We have been impressed by the Clausematch team throughout our interactions with them. They have been...
ffnews.com
Clik2pay Launches Partner Program for its Direct-from-account Payment Service
Payment service provider Clik2pay has launched the Clik2pay Partner Program, enabling service providers, merchants and organizations to provide Clik2pay direct-from-account payment service to their clients. The program is designed to help payment service providers, independent software vendors, developers and associations offer additional payment solutions to their customers, saving them costs and allowing them to reach more customers by offering a direct-from-account payment option.
ffnews.com
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing
Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
ffnews.com
Third Financial Pushes to Modernise Advice Sector With 2-way Intelliflo Integration
Third Financial, the investment platform trusted by more than 70 wealth managers and IFAs, has developed a market-leading 2-way integration with intelliflo office (io), as part of Third’s efforts to help advisers simplify and scale their businesses. This development marks the deepest level of integration with io available from...
ffnews.com
MFS Africa Selects ThetaRay AI Tech to Boost Global Expansion
MFS Africa, the largest digital payments hub in Africa, and ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate to protect MFS Africa’s growing network of services against financial crimes. Through the agreement, ThetaRay will provide MFS Africa its SONAR SaaS solution, including AI-powered...
ffnews.com
Modulr announces membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee
Modulr have announced their membership to the Digital Pound Foundation community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe. Authorised by the UK’s FCA, the Central Bank of Ireland and de Nederlandsche Bank as an Electronic Money Institution, Modulr enables 200+ clients to automate, control and embed payments and is now processing an annualised transaction value of more than £100bn.
ffnews.com
Icertis Launches Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking and Financial Services
Icertis, a contract intelligence company, today announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify obligations, and workflow and reporting to support specific challenges in business processes across front, middle, and corporate offices of Banking and Financial Services organisations.
ffnews.com
CUBE (RegTech Firm) Announces Bregal Milestone Investment to Power Geo Expansion and Product Development
CUBE Global (“CUBE”), a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (“ARI”), today announced a strategic growth investment from Bregal Milestone (“Milestone”), a leading technology growth capital firm with c. €1.2 billion of capital raised dedicated to investments in high-growth, market defining technology companies.
ffnews.com
Compliance Risk Concepts Expands Supervisory Analyst Services for Equity Research Departments, Firms
Compliance Risk Concepts LLC (“CRC”), a business-focused team of senior compliance professionals in financial services, today announced the expansion of its Supervisory Analyst (SA) support services that assist investment banks, broker-dealers and independent research firms to fulfill Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) required supervisory review responsibilities. CRC provides a convenient way for firms to lower the operating costs of their research departments by allowing them to tap into CRC’s extensive expert SA resources at a lower cost compared to maintaining a full-time licensed staff of reviewers.
ffnews.com
Cape partners with Codat to save SMEs thousands of hours on administrative tasks per year
Cape, an innovative expense management platform issuing corporate cards to Australia’s SMEs, recently partnered with Codat, the universal API for small business data, to automate accounting administrative tasks at scale. Companies spend an estimated 520 hours a year on manual accounting and administrative tasks. Cape’s partnership with Codat will...
ffnews.com
How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie, as Doug as the question: How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed?. With the emergence of domestic real-time payments, Stephen explains that consumers have been impacted directly and their perceptions & expectations on what should occur when...
ffnews.com
EY launches first Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands, as it responds to rising market demand for tech expertise outside London. The new Hub will be run by a four-strong leadership team – Sagar Khandelwal, Heather Hales, Mark Wood and new hire, Joe Murray – and forms part of EY’s ambitious growth target to double its UK financial services technology revenues over the next three years.
ffnews.com
Pelican Digital Payments Hub Supports European Payment Processing Requirements of Santander Consumer Bank Austria
Leading AI-based-solutions provider, Pelican AI, announced that Santander Consumer Bank Austria has extended its partnership with Pelican to use its PaaS (Payments as a Service) solution. The Pelican Digital Payments Hub and integrated Sanctions Screening solutions will be used to process Target2, domestic SEPA payments and cross-border SWIFT payments on the Pelican cloud.
ffnews.com
Janne Häyrynen to head Legal Unit at the FIN-FSA
Janne Häyrynen, LL.M., D.Sc. (Econ. & Bus. Adm.), has been appointed Head of Legal Unit at the FIN-FSA for a five-year term, commencing 15 November 2022. The Head of Legal Unit is a member of the FIN-FSA’s management group and reports directly to the Director General. The Legal...
ffnews.com
Oklahoma-Based Community Bank, Farmers State Bank, Partners with Teslar Software to Modernize Lending
Farmers State Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to automate the bank’s commercial lending processes. Teslar’s technology will help the bank efficiently manage their loan portfolio as they continue to grow. The Quinton, Okla.-based bank partnered with Teslar Software after being impressed by the sophisticated technology...
ffnews.com
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Pleased to Announce Partnership With i2c to Create Credit Card for Gamers and Sports Enthusiasts and New EVP/Card & Payments, David Fersdahl
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (“GBank” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the “Bank”), today announced its partnership with i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, to expand the Bank’s existing gaming payments ecosystem through a virtual and physical credit product.
ffnews.com
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth
Heritage Insurance (Heritage) and Guidewire announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
ffnews.com
Temenos Launches Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation on Temenos Banking Cloud
Temenos today announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations. Now with self-provisioning and automatic upgrades...
ffnews.com
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
Pacific Life has announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance...
