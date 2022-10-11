Read full article on original website
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
Sheriff: Uncle accidently shot nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
