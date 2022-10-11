ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com

Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Attracts $18M Funding Round

Today Singapore-based Pillow announced it has raised $18 million in Series A funding co-led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Jump Capital. Elevation Capital were also the first Seed investors in Pillow, having led the round in 2021. Founded in 2021 by Arindam Roy, Rajath KM, and Kartik Mishra,...
ffnews.com

Molo Finance expands it’s buy-to-let product range

Molo Finance, the UK’s first fully digital mortgage lending platform, has announced that they’re adding several new products to its buy-to-let range. Relaunching back into the market, Molo will be adding the following products to their buy-to-let portfolio:. Fixed rate mortgages: starting from 6.69% on 65% LTV for...
ffnews.com

BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout

BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
ffnews.com

FinTech Market Set for Cooling and Consolidation, as Macroeconomic Factors Bite

In its latest ‘State of European FinTech’ report, fintech venture capital firm Finch Capital forecasts a period of cooling and consolidation across the FinTech sector, as macroeconomic conditions grow more challenging. However, an abundance of undeployed Growth Capital is cause for optimism for Founders and Talent to make a soft landing.
ffnews.com

Heritage Provides Estimated Impact of Hurricane Ian

Heritage Insurance Holdings, a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to incur $40.0 million of net retained losses associated with Hurricane Ian, inclusive of reinstatement premiums and participation by the Company’s captive reinsurer, Osprey Re. Ultimate gross losses continue to be evaluated but are expected to fall within layer 2 of the catastrophe excess of loss program which begins at $140.0 million and exhausts at $960.0 million. To date, the Company has received close to 12,000 claims associated with Hurricane Ian.
ffnews.com

Calculus Launches New Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund

Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, today announces the launch of its new HMRC-approved Knowledge Intensive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) Fund. The offering, which follows the Government’s renewed endorsement of EIS in the mini budget having lifted the 2025 sunset clause, will give investors the opportunity to support early-stage innovative UK companies with a societal purpose and impact with at least 80% of the fund’s capital invested into businesses carrying out research and development to create new intellectual property.
ffnews.com

DTCC’s NSCC Processes First Trade on New SFT Clearing Service

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that its subsidiary National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) has gone live with its Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) Clearing Service. The first trade was successfully executed between two leading market participant firms and cleared by NSCC, leveraging Provable Markets’ SEC Registered Alternative Trading System, Aurora, and connectivity and integration from FIS Securities Lending Processing Platform (formerly Loanet).
ffnews.com

Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience

Pacific Life has announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance...
ffnews.com

Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing

Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
ffnews.com

Yapily and Juni Team Up to Improve Access to Credit for eCommerce

Open banking infrastructure platform Yapily has teamed up with Juni, the financial platform built for eCommerce, to help ecommerce businesses gain a real-time overview of their finances, maximise cash flow, and get better credit decisions. In 2021, retail ecommerce sales amounted to approximately $5.2 trillion worldwide. Despite the current economic...
ffnews.com

European Retail Investors using increasingly popular Euro Derivatives to Hedge FX Exposure

Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has published its SERIX sentiment data for European retail investors for September, highlighting strong bearish trading on the Euro against the British Pound and Japanese Yen, in contrast to wider market sentiment on these currencies. The SERIX value indicates retail investor...
ffnews.com

SH Digital Launches to Offer World First Digital Asset Trading Experience

SH Digital, is a fully licenced digital asset trading platform, designed to offer the most fluid, reliable trading experience possible. SH Digital will provide users with a suite of key services including, giving access to tier one liquidity. Users will be given them the ability to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency through multiple on and off-ramps, all while providing access to multiple financial institutions. SH Digital has a trading license from DMCC, UAE and also a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from Lithuania.
ffnews.com

Modulr announces membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee

Modulr have announced their membership to the Digital Pound Foundation community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe. Authorised by the UK’s FCA, the Central Bank of Ireland and de Nederlandsche Bank as an Electronic Money Institution, Modulr enables 200+ clients to automate, control and embed payments and is now processing an annualised transaction value of more than £100bn.
ffnews.com

AXA XL Names Primary Casualty Leader for North America Construction Insurance Business

AXA XL Insurance has promoted Michael McKinley to lead Construction Primary Casualty Insurance business in North America. According to Gary Kaplan, President of AXA XL’s Construction insurance business, “Construction firms are as busy as ever and with all the projects expected to hit the pipeline in the next few years, they will likely get even busier. Having the right primary casualty insurance coverage, delivered by experts like Mike, will be vital in protecting their projects, people, and profitability.”
Reuters

Exclusive-Bullard: September inflation warrants "frontloading," but may not need higher overall rates

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A "hotter-than-expected" September inflation report doesn't necessarily mean the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than officials projected at their most recent meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday, though it does warrant continued "frontloading" through larger three-quarter-percentage point steps.
