Suspects Identified After Police Called To Laurel HS For Reports Of Armed Person (DEVELOPING)
Police investigators in Maryland were called to an area high school following reports of an armed person, according to authorities. The Laurel Police Department issued an alert at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 advising that there was a reported incident at the Laurel High School. Police say that...
Police: Car used in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy found burned in Prince George's Co.
WASHINGTON — Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after being shot multiple times in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. MPD officers said the shooting happened in the 500 block of 48th Place near both Kelly Miller Middle School and Aiton Elementary School just before 4:45 p.m. Sixth District Commander...
Barricade situation in Prince George’s County ends after several hours
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now ) — Police said a man who was at the center of a barricade situation Friday morning in Temple Hills came out of a home hours after officers first arrived on scene. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the incident began with a fight outside a house […]
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
15-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in Columbia homicide
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged for first and second degree murder in a Columbia homicide
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 5:02 pm, the suspect entered a private yard on Sydney Drive in Lexington Park and took a child’s green and black colored bicycle with the words “You Rule” on the bike frame.
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
Barricade situation in Prince George's Co. ends peacefully
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police officers in Prince George's Co. are investigating after a man barricaded himself in a home on Oxon Park Street in Temple Hills, Maryland. The barricade started early Friday morning and ended around 7:30 a.m. Officials said the man came out of the home and that the closed roadways of Oxon Park Street, Aston Street and Bellbrook Street which were impacted by the incident will be opening shortly.
Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say
WASHINGTON - A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street. Once inside the house, officers found...
Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire
A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.
Allegedly Impaired Driver In Custody Following Reported Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Baltimore
Police say that a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that happened late on Monday night in Dundalk. Edwin Rivera was reportedly intoxicated when he struck Gabriel Cedeno Hurtado, 63, as he was attempting to cross Dundalk Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.
Suspect charged for killing man with car during argument at Capitol Heights gas station: cops
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally struck another with his vehicle during an argument at a gas station in Prince George's County. Officers say 60-year-old Robert Arthur Carter and the victim arrived together at the Capitol Heights gas station in...
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle
BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
Frederick Man Arrested For Handgun And Drug Charges In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On October 12, 2022, Deputy Dixon conducted a traffic stop in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The vehicle’s operator was identified as Juwan Matthew Favors, age 24 of Frederick. A probable cause search was conducted and located in the...
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
