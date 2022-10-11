ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 5:02 pm, the suspect entered a private yard on Sydney Drive in Lexington Park and took a child’s green and black colored bicycle with the words “You Rule” on the bike frame.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed

A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WUSA9

Barricade situation in Prince George's Co. ends peacefully

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police officers in Prince George's Co. are investigating after a man barricaded himself in a home on Oxon Park Street in Temple Hills, Maryland. The barricade started early Friday morning and ended around 7:30 a.m. Officials said the man came out of the home and that the closed roadways of Oxon Park Street, Aston Street and Bellbrook Street which were impacted by the incident will be opening shortly.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WTOP

Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire

A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Allegedly Impaired Driver In Custody Following Reported Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Baltimore

Police say that a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that happened late on Monday night in Dundalk. Edwin Rivera was reportedly intoxicated when he struck Gabriel Cedeno Hurtado, 63, as he was attempting to cross Dundalk Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210

A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle

BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD

