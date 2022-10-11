TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police officers in Prince George's Co. are investigating after a man barricaded himself in a home on Oxon Park Street in Temple Hills, Maryland. The barricade started early Friday morning and ended around 7:30 a.m. Officials said the man came out of the home and that the closed roadways of Oxon Park Street, Aston Street and Bellbrook Street which were impacted by the incident will be opening shortly.

TEMPLE HILLS, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO