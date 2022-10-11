ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

Maine Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know

Maine voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Residents will vote for the candidate of their choice in several key races including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other local and statewide races. The marquee race on Maine’s...
MAINE STATE
Boston

Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl

Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

What Letter Grade Did Diehl and Healey Give Gov. Baker?

Near the end of Wednesday's Massachusetts governor's debate on NBC10 Boston, opponents Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey were asked to give current Gov. Charlie Baker a letter grade for his performance over the past seven years. Diehl, who has been critical of Baker, a more moderate Republican, said he'd give...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals

“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Baker rejects Biden’s marijuana pardon request for governors

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker denied President Joe Biden’s request to pardon marijuana possession convictions. Last week, President Biden called on all governors to pardon convictions for marijuana possession at the state level, but Baker disagreed, citing state law. “Anybody in Massachusetts who wants to expunge their...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

‘This Could Drive People Away': Ballot Question 1 Hotly Debated

Is the proposed 4% surtax on income over $1 million a reliable way to invest in education and transportation, or a sure-fire method to convince more people to avoid calling Massachusetts home?. That question, and other divides over the constitutional amendment before voters in ballot Question 1, drove the conversation...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Thirteen Mass. Lawmakers Back Dental Care Ballot Question

Thirteen Massachusetts lawmakers declared their support Wednesday for the ballot question directing dental insurance companies to allocate 83% of premium revenue toward patient care. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality announced the support from Reps. Jessica Giannino, Steven Ultrino, Jeffrey Turco, James Arciero, Brandy Fluker-Oakley, Rob Consalvo, Steve Owens, Tram...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

