NECN
Maine Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
Maine voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Residents will vote for the candidate of their choice in several key races including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other local and statewide races. The marquee race on Maine’s...
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
Massachusetts governor hopefuls Healey, Diehl spar in debate
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and pro-Trump Republican Geoff Diehl clashed on everything from energy and education to abortion and whether those in the country illegally should have access to drivers license in Massachusetts during their first debate for governor Wednesday. Both candidates are working to...
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
NECN
Healey vs. Diehl: What to Know Ahead of 1st Debate in Mass. Governor's Race
Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl will square off Wednesday night in the first televised debate between the two candidates for governor of Massachusetts. Political reporter Alison King and political commentator Sue O'Connell broke down the highlights of the race so far, plus the big issues...
NECN
What Letter Grade Did Diehl and Healey Give Gov. Baker?
Near the end of Wednesday's Massachusetts governor's debate on NBC10 Boston, opponents Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey were asked to give current Gov. Charlie Baker a letter grade for his performance over the past seven years. Diehl, who has been critical of Baker, a more moderate Republican, said he'd give...
Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals
“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
Yes vs No on Massachusetts driver’s license law ballot question
Many State law enforcement leaders gathered at a union hall in Boston on Wednesday, to voice their support for the driver's license law, which will be a ballot question in the November general election.
whdh.com
Baker rejects Biden’s marijuana pardon request for governors
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker denied President Joe Biden’s request to pardon marijuana possession convictions. Last week, President Biden called on all governors to pardon convictions for marijuana possession at the state level, but Baker disagreed, citing state law. “Anybody in Massachusetts who wants to expunge their...
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
NECN
New Mass. Driver's License Law Could be Repealed With Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts November ballot asks voters if they approve the law that would allow eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials joined 32BJ SEIU at their union hall in Boston for a press conference in support...
NECN
‘This Could Drive People Away': Ballot Question 1 Hotly Debated
Is the proposed 4% surtax on income over $1 million a reliable way to invest in education and transportation, or a sure-fire method to convince more people to avoid calling Massachusetts home?. That question, and other divides over the constitutional amendment before voters in ballot Question 1, drove the conversation...
NECN
Thirteen Mass. Lawmakers Back Dental Care Ballot Question
Thirteen Massachusetts lawmakers declared their support Wednesday for the ballot question directing dental insurance companies to allocate 83% of premium revenue toward patient care. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality announced the support from Reps. Jessica Giannino, Steven Ultrino, Jeffrey Turco, James Arciero, Brandy Fluker-Oakley, Rob Consalvo, Steve Owens, Tram...
WBUR
What to know about Question 1, which asks voters if Mass.' top earners should pay higher taxes
This election season voters will decide if the top income earners in Massachusetts residents should pay more in state taxes. Massachusetts is one of 10 states with a flat tax system. All taxpayers pay a 5% state tax rate, regardless of their income. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million.
New bill would set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
