TOTW: East Noble Knights Girls Cross Country

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Good luck chasing down East Noble’s girls cross country team. A young, but talented group clinched the Northeast 8 and sectional team titles in back-to-back weeks.

East Noble’s recent run in cross country earns them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week honors!

Pacing the way for the Knights are sophomore Addison Lindsey and freshman Macey Colin. The two finished in first and second, respectively, in both the NE8 and sectional meets. East Noble also features seniors Lydia Keihn and Rachel Becker, who finished in the top 15 last weekend at West Noble.

East Noble earned sectional titles for the second straight year, and their third in four years. The Knights return to West Noble for Saturday’s regional meet in Ligonier. If East Noble finishes with one of the top five team times, they advance to the semi-state meet on Oct. 22.

