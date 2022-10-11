There are new players on the financial pitch and SWIFT is being tasked to make sure they all get along. Nick Kerigan, its head of innovation, explains how it might help. In the fragmented world of cross-border payments, SWIFT has been the referee for banks by providing rules for moving money since 1973. And, according to its head of innovation Nick Kerigan, the cooperative believes it can still keep order on the pitch as the game changes, with innovations such as tokenised assets and digital currencies coming into play.

