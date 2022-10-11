ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokenised Assets | Nick Kerigan | SWIFT

Nick Kerigan, Managing Director and Head of Innovation at SWIFT join Ali Paterson in the new FF News studio to discuss the future of tokenised assets. Nick explains the nuance of the current tokenised asset trend as the securities industry looks to use token technology to provide benefits to their existing securities. For example, rationalisation which allows a high-value share to be broken down into tokens of a smaller value. Thereby lowering the capital barrier to investment for new consumers, as they can purchase a fractional share to being their portfolio.
The Fintech Fix 12/10/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Global Adoption of CBDC’s | Nick Kerigan | SWIFT

Nick Kerigan, Managing Director & Head of Innovation at SWIFT chats to Ali Paterson about the progress towards global adoption of CBDC’s. Nick explains that the trend towards CBDC’s is still gaining momentum as countries continue to either put CBDC’s live, or enter them into a significant pilot stage. He explains that whilst SWIFT neither advocates for or against CBDC’s, the impacts of CBDC’s on the financial community and the world of cross-border payments have to be closely monitored.
EXCLUSIVE: “Core Teachings And Wily Swine” – Leigh Pepper, 10x Banking in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

Ugly back-office systems can’t be masked by layering on colourful tech – new thinking is needed, says Leigh Pepper, Chief Product Officer for 10x Banking. The phrase ‘lipstick on a pig’ has become the favourite fintech idiom to describe banks’ approaches to transformation, capturing the attempt to jazz up the UI and transform the UX by changing a form from a single page into individual screens, to capture my name and feel more like Apple.
#Digital Currencies#Digital Asset#Evolution#Swift#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Evolution Of Tokens
Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Attracts $18M Funding Round

Today Singapore-based Pillow announced it has raised $18 million in Series A funding co-led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Jump Capital. Elevation Capital were also the first Seed investors in Pillow, having led the round in 2021. Founded in 2021 by Arindam Roy, Rajath KM, and Kartik Mishra,...
Calculus Launches New Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund

Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, today announces the launch of its new HMRC-approved Knowledge Intensive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) Fund. The offering, which follows the Government’s renewed endorsement of EIS in the mini budget having lifted the 2025 sunset clause, will give investors the opportunity to support early-stage innovative UK companies with a societal purpose and impact with at least 80% of the fund’s capital invested into businesses carrying out research and development to create new intellectual property.
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Nick Kerigan, SWIFT in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’

There are new players on the financial pitch and SWIFT is being tasked to make sure they all get along. Nick Kerigan, its head of innovation, explains how it might help. In the fragmented world of cross-border payments, SWIFT has been the referee for banks by providing rules for moving money since 1973. And, according to its head of innovation Nick Kerigan, the cooperative believes it can still keep order on the pitch as the game changes, with innovations such as tokenised assets and digital currencies coming into play.
BidX Markets Adds 120+ Crypto CFDs to its Service Offering

BidX Markets, the London headquartered trading technology provider has today announced that the firm is expanding its service offering by adding over 120 Crypto CFDs to its product portfolio. Professional traders can trade the new Crypto offering by opening an Individual Account, whereas brokerages will be able to offer the asset classes to their clients via BidX Markets’ white label solution.
FinTech Market Set for Cooling and Consolidation, as Macroeconomic Factors Bite

In its latest ‘State of European FinTech’ report, fintech venture capital firm Finch Capital forecasts a period of cooling and consolidation across the FinTech sector, as macroeconomic conditions grow more challenging. However, an abundance of undeployed Growth Capital is cause for optimism for Founders and Talent to make a soft landing.
AI and Crypto-enabled Digital Exchange Platform for Emerging Artists to Be Launched Under Brand Name ‘1571’

Datavault® and Red8 Digital, the subsidiaries of Data Vault Holdings and Red Eight Gallery, announced today that they will combine their patented pricing, yield management, NFT minting, and crypto anchor technologies into a single platform called 1571. Initially, the exchange will be available worldwide on 1571.io for mobile web, and later this year on both Apple and Google app platforms. The exchange aims to help artists and galleries unlock the full value of their digital art among a wider and emerging new audience. The launch of 1571 will provide a long-awaited digital exchange platform for emerging artists that takes into account leading cyber security, scalable network infrastructure, complete Web3.0 crypto integrations, as well as financial and regulatory practices that provide compliance, transparency, and analytics.
SH Digital Launches to Offer World First Digital Asset Trading Experience

SH Digital, is a fully licenced digital asset trading platform, designed to offer the most fluid, reliable trading experience possible. SH Digital will provide users with a suite of key services including, giving access to tier one liquidity. Users will be given them the ability to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency through multiple on and off-ramps, all while providing access to multiple financial institutions. SH Digital has a trading license from DMCC, UAE and also a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from Lithuania.
Modulr announces membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee

Modulr have announced their membership to the Digital Pound Foundation community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe. Authorised by the UK’s FCA, the Central Bank of Ireland and de Nederlandsche Bank as an Electronic Money Institution, Modulr enables 200+ clients to automate, control and embed payments and is now processing an annualised transaction value of more than £100bn.
BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout

BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
Zumo joins World Economic Forum’s new Crypto Sustainability Coalition

Zumo, the UK-based wallet and crypto-as-a-service enterprise solution provider, has announced at Sibos 2022 that it has become the latest member of the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition. Part of the wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator, the newly formed coalition will explore how blockchain tools can be...
European Retail Investors using increasingly popular Euro Derivatives to Hedge FX Exposure

Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has published its SERIX sentiment data for European retail investors for September, highlighting strong bearish trading on the Euro against the British Pound and Japanese Yen, in contrast to wider market sentiment on these currencies. The SERIX value indicates retail investor...
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Michael Hogan, MonetaGo

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Michael Hogan brings to MonetaGo three decades of banking experience – a company that provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world’s foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.
How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard

Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie, as Doug as the question: How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed?. With the emergence of domestic real-time payments, Stephen explains that consumers have been impacted directly and their perceptions & expectations on what should occur when...
