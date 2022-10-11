Danish renewables developer European Energy’s (EE) North American subsidiary has committed to developing 10GW of renewables in the US by 2026. EE North America recently opened an office in Austin, Texas to support its US development pipeline, where it bought nearly 3,000 hectares of land to develop its first US solar projects, including 1GW of solar capacity in Texas and other projects in the Western US.

