Energy Industry

LONGi receives EPD certification from UL Solutions and EPDItaly

UL Solutions has recognised LONGi’s high-efficiency modules with Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification. LONGi has also registered EPDItaly certification as a result of mutual recognition. An EPD is an internationally harmonized third-party verification report based on ISO 14025: Environmental Labelling and Declarations – Type III Environmental Declaration – Principles...
European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026

Danish renewables developer European Energy’s (EE) North American subsidiary has committed to developing 10GW of renewables in the US by 2026. EE North America recently opened an office in Austin, Texas to support its US development pipeline, where it bought nearly 3,000 hectares of land to develop its first US solar projects, including 1GW of solar capacity in Texas and other projects in the Western US.
Alternus Energy closes business combination with SPAC Clean Earth Acquisitions

Irish independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy has closed a business combination agreement with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that will enable its expansion in the US. Under the agreement, the IPP will transfer its equity ownership in almost all of its subsidiaries in exchange...
JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%

JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 26.1%. The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline solar cell. According to JinkoSolar, its research and development (R&D) department developed interface...
Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall

Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
JA Solar collaborates with UNHCR to aid forcibly displaced persons

JA Solar has entered into a new collaboration with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, to support the agency’s work in the areas of sustainable housing and settlement by supplying parts of the forcibly displaced community with renewable energy resources. The project provides some 500 refugee families with solar lanterns to enable evening activities, including making it possible for children to study at night.
