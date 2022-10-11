Read full article on original website
Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia
Demand for European-made PV production equipment jumped by 62% in Q2 2022, with European orders surpassing those from Asian countries for the first time, according to research by engineering industry association VDMA. European manufacturers saw sales of their PV engineering systems rise 62% on Q1, with sales in Europe soaring...
LONGi receives EPD certification from UL Solutions and EPDItaly
UL Solutions has recognised LONGi’s high-efficiency modules with Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification. LONGi has also registered EPDItaly certification as a result of mutual recognition. An EPD is an internationally harmonized third-party verification report based on ISO 14025: Environmental Labelling and Declarations – Type III Environmental Declaration – Principles...
Exclusive: Risen Energy discusses structural changes, supply chain risk and new cell technologies
In the first half of 2022, Risen Energy’s revenue and profitability both increased significantly. The company’s revenue reached RMB12.615 billion (US$1.77 billion), up by 51.29% year-on-year (YoY), and net profit attributable to its parent company was RMB505 million (US$70.7 million), up by 653.56% YoY. As of mid-2022, Risen...
European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026
Danish renewables developer European Energy’s (EE) North American subsidiary has committed to developing 10GW of renewables in the US by 2026. EE North America recently opened an office in Austin, Texas to support its US development pipeline, where it bought nearly 3,000 hectares of land to develop its first US solar projects, including 1GW of solar capacity in Texas and other projects in the Western US.
Alternus Energy closes business combination with SPAC Clean Earth Acquisitions
Irish independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy has closed a business combination agreement with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that will enable its expansion in the US. Under the agreement, the IPP will transfer its equity ownership in almost all of its subsidiaries in exchange...
JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%
JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 26.1%. The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline solar cell. According to JinkoSolar, its research and development (R&D) department developed interface...
Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules
Reliance Industries subsidiary and PV module manufacturer REC Group has landed a supply agreement with solar cell and module equipment maker Maxwell Technologies that will see REC supplied with equipment to support its production of the REC Alpha Pure-R heterojunction (HJT) module. Over the past two and half years, the...
Sunrun completes ‘first-of-its-kind’ residential VPP season in New England ISO
US solar installer Sunrun has completed its first successful season running a residential Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in a wholesale capacity market, which the company said was a “first-of-its-kind in the country”. From June to August, the Sunrun’s New England VPP shared more than 1.8GWh of energy back...
JA Solar collaborates with UNHCR to aid forcibly displaced persons
JA Solar has entered into a new collaboration with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, to support the agency’s work in the areas of sustainable housing and settlement by supplying parts of the forcibly displaced community with renewable energy resources. The project provides some 500 refugee families with solar lanterns to enable evening activities, including making it possible for children to study at night.
