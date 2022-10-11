Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Here’s How BTC, ETH Could Benefit from Inflation in the Long Term
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap and exchange volume, have witnessed astronomical growth since inception. However, due to macroeconomic factors including rising inflation and consecutive Fed rate hikes the digital tokens have witnessed a major meltdown. Despite slumping prices, Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. Let us understand in details.
crypto-economy.com
China Projects the Idea of an Asian Digital Currency to Reduce Reliance on the US Dollar
Researchers from the think tank in China have proposed the idea to introduce an Asia-wide digital currency in the future. The idea was proposed by China with the intention of reducing the dependence on the US dollar. Keeping this in mind, the introduction of the Asian Yuan token is not far off. The researchers stated that distributed ledger technology (DLT) would play a fundamental role to form the Asian token’s backbone.
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, a U.S. official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions. Musk’s Starlink system of more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites has provided broadband internet to more than 150,000 Ukrainian ground stations. Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs. In addition to the terminals, he tweeted that the company has to create, launch, maintain and replenish satellites and ground stations.
crypto-economy.com
21Shares Lists Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai
In a recent development, the crypto investment products firm 21.co has said that its subsidiary 21Shares has listed a Bitcoin exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Dubai. It is now the first physically-backed Bitcoin ETP in the Middle East. The Middle East is emerging as the world’s fastest-growing crypto market. Therefore, it is a huge development for the crypto community of the region.
RELATED PEOPLE
crypto-economy.com
Global Payments Get Streamlined with J.P. Morgan and Visa’s Private Blockchain Networks
As a result of a partnership between JP Morgan and Visa, cross-border payments will be streamlined through the use of their private blockchain networks, Liink and B2B Connect. As part of the efforts to enhance the efficiency of cross-border transfers, J.P Morgan launched Liink, formerly known as Interbank Information Network, in 2017. Today, it is crucial that correspondent banks coordinate with each other across time zones and currencies in order to ensure the success of global payments. SWIFT’s messaging system is commonly used by these banks.
crypto-economy.com
There is a Boom in Web3 Development Despite Market Headwinds
The web3 developer community is more active now than it has ever been, even though both Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost approximately 70% of their value since their November 2021 highs. It can be said that 2022 has been the biggest year in history. Moving the Industry Forward. In order...
Biden to sign order seeking new prescription drug cost savings - official
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday pushing federal officials to drive prescription drug costs down during a pre-election trip designed to promote Democrats' health policies, an official said.
crypto-economy.com
Chinese CBDC Transaction Volume Breaches $14B Mark: Report
The Chinese Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), e-CNY, has become the largest adopted CBDC in the world surpassing nearly $14 billion, or 100.04 billion yuan transactions during its pilot phase. According to a new report by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the pilot phase of e-CNY witnessed around 360...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crypto-economy.com
Ethereum in a Bear Flag, Critical Support at $1.25k
Ethereum is wavy but encouragingly stable at press time. Because of a global financial crisis, investors and traders are unwilling to loosen their purse strings and splash on ETH. From the daily chart, ETHUSDT prices are range bound. It is despite earlier gains. ETH is within a narrow, tight, and dull $1.5k zone with caps at $1.4k and $1.25k.
Comments / 0