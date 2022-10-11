Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
CBS News
One killed in four-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore
A person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore. Officials with the MDTA said a four-car crash happened near Exit 50 - Caton Avenue - on I-95 southbound. One person was pronounced dead. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated and cleared the...
fox5dc.com
Deadly motorcycle crash causes major delays in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - A deadly motorcycle crash has caused major delays Wednesday morning in Bethesda. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. along northbound Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street. Wisconsin Avenue was closed in both directions between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane. The cause of the crash is still under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Pregnant Maryland firefighter gives birth hours after helping car crash victim
A pregnant Maryland firefighter gave birth just hours after she rushed to help a woman who was trapped inside a car after it flipped over during a multi-vehicle crash last week outside Baltimore. Megan Warfield, a firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department,...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
fox5dc.com
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
WTOP
Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington
A man is dead after being hit by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Kirby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bethesdamagazine.com
Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, to include the cause of the fire and other information. A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring was caused by hot cooking oil that was left unattended, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
bethesdamagazine.com
One killed, one injured in downtown Bethesda collision
A man was killed Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street in downtown Bethesda, according to Montgomery County police. The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin, police said. Shortly after...
mocoshow.com
Update: One Person Dead After Collision Involving Motorcycle and SUV in Chevy Chase
One person has died as the result of a collision this morning in Chevy Chase. According to Montgomery County Police, “On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 7:08 a.m., 2nd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street for the report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
fox5dc.com
92-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County house fire
CROWNSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oser Drive in Crownsville. Officials say they received a call from a family member who reported the blaze and arrived to find the elderly woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, trapped inside.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes through Rockville building window
Rockville, MD (7News) — A vehicle crashed through a building window in Montgomery County, Md. early Tuesday morning. The incident happened at 1396 Rockville Pike near Templeton Place in Rockville at approximately 6:30 a.m. One person was evaluated by EMS at the scene but refused transport, according to Montgomery...
18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County
An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for missing 8-year-old from Prince George's County believed to be traveling with mother
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old child from Prince George's County who is believed to be traveling with her mother. According to Prince George’s County Police, eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
fox5dc.com
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
fox5dc.com
Police ID man they say tried to run over cops with vehicle in Bladensburg: officials
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Police have identified the man they say tried to run over officers with a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Prince George's County. Authorities say 37-year-old Everett Whitley drove directly at police who were investigating a report of men tampering with vehicles in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg Sunday night.
Comments / 0