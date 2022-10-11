Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops on Saturday at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed former Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire. The recruits were being trained to fight in Ukraine.“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation,...

