Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops on Saturday at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed former Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire. The recruits were being trained to fight in Ukraine.“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation,...
The Republicans’ second-biggest lie
The biggest lie of the midterm election, embraced by almost 300 Republican candidates, is that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. The runner-up is the lie, running on countless television commercials and campaign charges, that Democrats plan to send 87,000 armed IRS agents to harass middle-class Americans and mom and pop small businesses.
Live testimony by Trump? January 6 committee member says that would require 'negotiation'
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 20201, attack voted last week to subpoena the former president over his role in the insurrection.
