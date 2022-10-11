The PC slowdown is beginning to bite chipmakers. Intel Corporation INTC is reportedly eyeing massive job cuts to tide over the current malaise. What Happened: Intel plans to announce a major headcount reduction, running into thousands, as early as this month, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The announcement could come around the release of the chipmaker’s third-quarter results on Oct. 27, the report said. Divisions, including sales and marketing, will likely see about 20% of the jobs being eliminated, added the report.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO