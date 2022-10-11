Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?
The chipmaker stunned investors by slashing its third-quarter guidance.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Intel Eyes Massive Job Cuts As Early As This Month To Sail Through PC Market Slump: Report
The PC slowdown is beginning to bite chipmakers. Intel Corporation INTC is reportedly eyeing massive job cuts to tide over the current malaise. What Happened: Intel plans to announce a major headcount reduction, running into thousands, as early as this month, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The announcement could come around the release of the chipmaker’s third-quarter results on Oct. 27, the report said. Divisions, including sales and marketing, will likely see about 20% of the jobs being eliminated, added the report.
Samsung announces disappointing 3Q results
South Korea's Samsung Electronics announced Friday that its third-quarter operating profit is expected to be $7.66 billion, down a whopping 31.7% from a year ago.
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Stocks Higher, Inflation Data, TSMC, Applied Materials And Delta Earnings In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, October 13:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Inflation Test Looms. U.S. equity futures bumped higher Thursday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers and Treasury yields ticked lower ahead of what could be a crucial reading for September inflation in the world's biggest economy.
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
These are two of the Oracle of Omaha's biggest tech investments.
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 a Share
Top tech stocks don't have to come with prohibitive price tags.
Why Shares of Plug Power Are Powering Down Today
Plug Power now expects to come up short of its previous revenue guidance for 2022 due to supply chain issues. Management contends that demand for its goods and services remains high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
5 Red Flags for Intel's Future
Several red flags indicate that Intel could fail to clear that low bar. Intel's stock is cheap for obvious reasons, but it could get even cheaper. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?
Nvidia is dealing with the proverbial "wall of worry" right now. The company has already begun to address some of its most glaring issues, which means it could begin lapping weak results before too long. Nvidia isn't cheap at its current valuation, but the semiconductor stock may not be all...
Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week
The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Worried About the China Chip Ban? Give These 2 Top Chip Stocks a Look
Synopsys and Cadence Design are semiconductor businesses but operate using a software-as-a-service business model. Synopsys and Cadence stocks are faring better than the semiconductor industry and the stock market overall. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
