TechCrunch
The profit divide running through the neobanking sector
Lately, we’ve seen neobanks focused on targeted niches, often segmented by demographics. Startups are building for populations that may have been left behind by the traditional banking world. But not all are so specific. Many of the best-known neobanks are in fact rather general, hoping to attract a large customer base from one geographic area or another.
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
LVMH Remains Bullish After Strong Quarter
PARIS — It was smooth sailing in the third quarter for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton despite growing concerns about a global recession. “I’ve learned that in economy when things are announced in advance, they usually don’t happen because economic agents take measures to avoid them,” Jean-Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer of LVMH, told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitLVMH Celebrates its Environmental Division's 25th Anniversary The luxury conglomerate stated Tuesday its “growth continues at the same pace.” Revenues soared 19 percent in the third quarter, as Europe, the...
ECB closing in on rule change to shave banking profits, sources say
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers are closing in on a deal to change rules governing trillions of euros worth of loans to banks in a move that will shave tens of billions of euros off in potential banking profits, sources close to the discussion said.
CNBC
Citigroup reports 25% decline in third-quarter profits but tops revenue expectations
However, Citi shares gained more than 1% as revenue climbed more than analysts expected, helped by rising interest rates, and earnings per share topped Wall Street expectations. The bank reported $18.51 billion in revenue versus the $18.25 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. This was up 6% year over...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC
Amazon workers at Southern California warehouse file for union election in potential first for the state
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday filed a petition for a union election. Should the National Labor Relations Board authorize an election, it would be the first time workers at an Amazon warehouse in California have held a unionization vote. A separate union election kicks off...
CNBC
CCTV Script 13/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 13, 2022. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier, which was broadly in line with market expectations. Two-thirds of the...
TechCrunch
Funding in Indian startups shrinks by more than half
Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, market intelligence platform Tracxn said in a report Tuesday. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, the most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top tier funds in India — Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India — have raised record large funds this year.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
CNBC
British government performs major U-turn on tax cuts. But markets are far from convinced
Corporation tax was set to increase from 19% to 25% under Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, but that was scrapped by Truss on Friday. The tax will now increase as originally planned. U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — rallied sharply ahead of Truss' news conference. The long-dated 30-year yield...
CNBC
UK gives telco firms more time to remove Huawei 5G equipment from their networks
U.K. telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei 5G equipment from their network "cores," where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January. Prime Minister Liz Truss's government has sent legal notices to 35 U.K. telecoms...
NHS won’t get ‘single penny less’ despite health and care levy repeal, says Treasury minister – UK politics live
Latest updates: minister tells MPs health service budget will remain unchanged
CNBC
UK PM Liz Truss announces another huge U-turn and names Jeremy Hunt as finance minister
Truss scrapped the pledge to reverse predecessor Boris Johnson's hike of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, a decision estimated to restore around £18 billion ($20.1 billion) to the U.K. Treasury's coffers by 2026. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired earlier on Friday after less than six weeks in...
U.K.・
CNBC
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
CNBC
Leak detected on another Russian pipeline connecting to Europe, but Poland says it looks accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
CNBC
Saudi Arabia rejects statements critical of OPEC+ oil cut
Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" statements criticizing the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections. The OPEC+ decision was unanimous and took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
CNBC
America's 'once unthinkable' chip export restrictions will hobble China's semiconductor ambitions
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
CNBC
Series I bond interest expected to fall to roughly 6.48% in November. But that's still a 'really good rate,' experts say
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
