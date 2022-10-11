ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TechCrunch

The profit divide running through the neobanking sector

Lately, we’ve seen neobanks focused on targeted niches, often segmented by demographics. Startups are building for populations that may have been left behind by the traditional banking world. But not all are so specific. Many of the best-known neobanks are in fact rather general, hoping to attract a large customer base from one geographic area or another.
WWD

LVMH Remains Bullish After Strong Quarter

PARIS — It was smooth sailing in the third quarter for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton despite growing concerns about a global recession. “I’ve learned that in economy when things are announced in advance, they usually don’t happen because economic agents take measures to avoid them,” Jean-Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer of LVMH, told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitLVMH Celebrates its Environmental Division's 25th Anniversary The luxury conglomerate stated Tuesday its “growth continues at the same pace.” Revenues soared 19 percent in the third quarter, as Europe, the...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC

CCTV Script 13/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 13, 2022. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier, which was broadly in line with market expectations. Two-thirds of the...
TechCrunch

Funding in Indian startups shrinks by more than half

Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, market intelligence platform Tracxn said in a report Tuesday. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, the most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top tier funds in India — Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India — have raised record large funds this year.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
CNBC

China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
CNBC

Saudi Arabia rejects statements critical of OPEC+ oil cut

Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" statements criticizing the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections. The OPEC+ decision was unanimous and took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
