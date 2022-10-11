Beating the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday night was far from a work of art for the Washington Commanders, and coach Ron Rivera could see almost as many negatives as positives when re-watching the game. There were missed throws, missed catches and missed tackles: plenty to fix. But after halting the losing streak at four and getting back on track at 2-4, his team can look at stout red zone defense and a solid running game as building blocks with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers coming to town next weekend. “We ran the ball effectively at moments,” Rivera said Friday. “To the defensive players’ credit, the way they bowed their neck — an interception and then two fourth-down stops in the red zone — were huge, and those were obviously the difference in the game.” Stopping the Bears on all three of their trips to the red zone brought Washington to a 50% success rate in that department this season, among the top 10 teams in the NFL. Giving up big-yardage plays continues to be an issue, notably Chicago’s Justin Fields scrambling for 39 yards.

