Vikings Sign New Safety
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Kirk Cousins has 'plenty' of money, is aware he's not cool
Cousins had some fun on "Pardon My Take"
Damon Benning to Join Nebraska Football Radio Broadcasts
One Huskers football replacement search is over
Commanders back on track, but Rodgers, Packers are up next
Beating the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday night was far from a work of art for the Washington Commanders, and coach Ron Rivera could see almost as many negatives as positives when re-watching the game. There were missed throws, missed catches and missed tackles: plenty to fix. But after halting the losing streak at four and getting back on track at 2-4, his team can look at stout red zone defense and a solid running game as building blocks with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers coming to town next weekend. “We ran the ball effectively at moments,” Rivera said Friday. “To the defensive players’ credit, the way they bowed their neck — an interception and then two fourth-down stops in the red zone — were huge, and those were obviously the difference in the game.” Stopping the Bears on all three of their trips to the red zone brought Washington to a 50% success rate in that department this season, among the top 10 teams in the NFL. Giving up big-yardage plays continues to be an issue, notably Chicago’s Justin Fields scrambling for 39 yards.
The Skol Debate: Do We Have Reason to be Concerned about the Vikings Defense?
The Vikings defense has had an underwhelming start to the season. Even still, the team sits at an impressive 4-1, good for 2nd overall in the conference. Clearly, things haven’t gone too poorly, and yet there is a sense that much could still be improved for Minnesota. The first...
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
Michigan football: Is Saturday a must-win game for the Wolverines against Penn State?
According to old-time western movies, “the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.” In B1G Country, everything rises and falls in the East in terms of competition. Usually, 2 cowboys find themselves in the middle of a stand-off, both stating how this place isn’t big enough for the both of them. In reality, there’s a 3rd gunslinger in the mix, but he’s away drinking at the local saloon, enjoying a day off from the fray.
Answering six key questions before Michigan football takes on Penn State
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie joined Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer for a Q&A on Michigan football ahead of the Wolverines' matchup with Penn State Saturday at The Big House. Here's his pregame breakdown:
Joseph senses strong support, but keeps focus on what he can control as Husker interim coach
Mickey Joseph does sense the strong support about what he's been doing while leading Husker football the last month, and more of it came in a text message from a fan during his hour-long radio appearance on Thursday night, expressing enthusiasm for Joseph to be Nebraska's permanent coach. While appreciating...
