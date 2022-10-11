Read full article on original website
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
2 residents, several dogs safely escape fire at Northeast Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people and their pets were all able to safely escape a kitchen fire at a home on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 3:50 a.m. at a home in the 5500...
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire spreads to second building at North Side construction business, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged more than one building at a North Side construction business early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a lot owned by Guido Brothers Construction on Breeden Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
NE rail crossings causing critical conditions
SAN ANTONIO — A serious crash near theGibbs Sprawl and Walzem railroad crossing has some neighbors turning up the volume on their cries for solutions to a big conflict between traffic and trains. San Antonio police said when a train came to a dead stop at the rail crossing...
New Braunfels Fire Department works to control overnight mulch fires
The fire started early Tuesday morning.
KSAT 12
Road closures from huge mulch fire sending New Braunfels drivers out of their way
SAN ANTONIO – A huge mulch fire that broke out early Tuesday inside a New Braunfels business has been sending drivers out of their way. According to a tweet on the New Braunfels Fire Department Twitter page, Solms Road is closed between FM 482 and Wald Road and could remain that way for some time.
KSAT 12
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on access road of I-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a car early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 6400 block of Interstate 10 West, near Balcones Road on the city’s Northwest Side.
40 acres burn during large brush fire in southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire seen spreading through southeast Bexar County Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Tom Peine, Bexar County Spokesperson. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been reopened.
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
KSAT 12
Man charged in smoke shop robbery forced employee to tie up 2 other workers, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial robber is behind bars after confessing to several robberies during questioning, SAPD officials said. The case stems from a robbery that happened at a smoke shop in the 4400 block of West Avenue on Oct. 7. Police said Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke...
KSAT 12
Police search seek suspect in robbery at Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a Home Depot. The robbery happened on Aug. 23 around 4:28 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive. Police said a man arrived at the Home Depot and...
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at NW Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery of a smoke shop on the city’s Northwest Side. The incident occurred on Sept. 2 at 9:45 p.m. at Smokerz Paradize in the 12000 block of IH-10 West, according to SAPD. According to...
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
KSAT 12
Man found dead under ‘possible suspicious circumstances’ at Southwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in his Southwest Side home on Tuesday morning. Police said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 2900 block of Hatton Street, near Cupples Road, at 8:30 a.m. The homeowner,...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer suspended after following through with threat to pull over tow truck company vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer was suspended 20 days this summer after making good on a threat to pull over a tow truck driver who worked for a specific company, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The suspension of Officer Matthew Quintanilla was detailed in...
KSAT 12
Traffic stop in Kerr County leads to drugs, guns, money, stolen IDs
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Spring Branch man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Kerr County that yielded drugs, guns, stolen checks, stolen identification and financial information for multiple people. According to a news release, a Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle the suspects...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed twice after intervening during altercation downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man twice during an altercation downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near East Market Street and South Alamo Street. According to police, a 25-year-old man had gotten...
