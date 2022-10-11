SEC panel to address entrepreneurship hubs, IPO market

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee will host an Oct. 13 meeting focusing on entrepreneurship hubs and the initial public offering (IPO) market.

The SEC Small Business Advocate Act of 2016 established the 19-member panel to provide a formal mechanism for the SEC to receive advice and recommendations on agency rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses.

The meeting’s morning session is slated to examine nationwide best practices to foster start-up creation and growth, per the meeting agenda, with the Committee receiving information from experts and discussing factors contributing to entrepreneurial communities working effectively while considering methods to support nationwide small business growth.

In the afternoon session, the Committee is expected to explore how economic conditions, recent changes in IPO activity, and other factors could potentially impact companies going public.

The discussion will include the state of play in the IPO market over the last year, a tighter investing environment, and numerous recent SEC rulemakings, according to the agenda, while field experts will share market data and insights and address how the various pathways to going public have been impacted.

The public will be able to view the meeting on the SEC’s website from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET).

