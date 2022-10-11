ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
vermontjournal.com

Third annual novice hunters weekend

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont’s third annual novice weekend. Novice weekend this year is Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. To be eligible for this opportunity, new hunters must:. Be 16 years of age or...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Rockingham Selectboard looks at erosion

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Rockingham Selectboard heard a presentation from Watershed Consulting Associates (WCA) Principal Hydrologist Andres Torizzo on proposed mitigation solutions for drainage at Imtec Lane and Spencer Drive. Municipal Manager Scott Pickup notified the board that the town is finalizing an Environmental Mitigation...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
vermontjournal.com

2022 Rockingham Old House Awards announced

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission will host a reception for the town’s 2022 Old House Award winners on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Rockingham Meeting House, 11 Meeting House Rd., Rockingham Village. The public is invited to congratulate the winners and celebrate historic preservation efforts underway throughout the town.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Education
vermontjournal.com

New gallery presents altered books exhibit

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Artists, artisans, and architects, working in media from all over the country, were invited by Art Around Books, a new gallery in Bellows Falls, Vt., to select a book that has been important to their creative process, and artistically alter the cover and contents. Local artists include Eric Aho, Brian Cohen, Campion Tillbrook, Frances Alford, Abby Jones, Gretchen Abendschein, Gerry Biron, Jo Anne Russo, Sarah Paulson, Michele Burgess, and Bill Kelly. All 43 artists can be viewed at www.artaroundbooks.com.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy