vermontjournal.com
Annual weatherization campaign encourages Vermonters to Button Up for winter
REGION – With heating fuel prices at their highest level in years and winter just around the corner, Button Up Vermont is getting the word out: The best time to weatherize your home is right now. The annual Button Up Vermont campaign, supported by a partnership of energy services...
vermontjournal.com
Third annual novice hunters weekend
MONTPELIER, Vt. – Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont’s third annual novice weekend. Novice weekend this year is Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. To be eligible for this opportunity, new hunters must:. Be 16 years of age or...
vermontjournal.com
Rockingham Selectboard looks at erosion
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Rockingham Selectboard heard a presentation from Watershed Consulting Associates (WCA) Principal Hydrologist Andres Torizzo on proposed mitigation solutions for drainage at Imtec Lane and Spencer Drive. Municipal Manager Scott Pickup notified the board that the town is finalizing an Environmental Mitigation...
vermontjournal.com
2022 Rockingham Old House Awards announced
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission will host a reception for the town’s 2022 Old House Award winners on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Rockingham Meeting House, 11 Meeting House Rd., Rockingham Village. The public is invited to congratulate the winners and celebrate historic preservation efforts underway throughout the town.
vermontjournal.com
New gallery presents altered books exhibit
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Artists, artisans, and architects, working in media from all over the country, were invited by Art Around Books, a new gallery in Bellows Falls, Vt., to select a book that has been important to their creative process, and artistically alter the cover and contents. Local artists include Eric Aho, Brian Cohen, Campion Tillbrook, Frances Alford, Abby Jones, Gretchen Abendschein, Gerry Biron, Jo Anne Russo, Sarah Paulson, Michele Burgess, and Bill Kelly. All 43 artists can be viewed at www.artaroundbooks.com.
