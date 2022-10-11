Read full article on original website
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis did not hold back when criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's running mate for a "disgusting" joke at the expense of special needs children. Karla Hernandez-Mats, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, was caught on video Tuesday claiming that her experience as a teacher of...
Republicans are Elated as Crist Resigns from House to Challenge DeSantis
Charlie Crist has resigned from his position in the House of Reps to run for Governor of Florida and the news is sweet music to the GOP. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) resigned from Congress recently, as the three-term congressman heads into the final laps of his race against Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis.
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DeSantis to face trial for suspension of prosecutor who defied abortion ban law
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, sued Florida governor for suspension after saying he would not enforce new 15-week abortion law
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again
In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.
Democratic ex-cop Demings closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida.
TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?
If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
iheart.com
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon
With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Wrote to Senate Asking for Help, but Neither Voted for Disaster Funding Bill
Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that on September 30, Florida's Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, asking for money on behalf of their state to assist with the cleanup operation after Hurricane Ian.
Trump Attorney Reportedly Blames Other Trump Attorney, Hires Her Own Attorney
"MAGA really does now stand for Making Attorneys Get Attorneys," wrote one former federal prosecutor.
Trump’s comment that JD Vance is an ‘ass-kisser’ thrown at his face during bad-tempered Ohio debate
Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening.Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.“JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much,” Mr Trump said at the time.“And that's bad, because that means JD Vance is going to do whatever he wants,” Mr Ryan said.Mr Ryan also...
How Ron DeSantis Blew Up Black-Held Congressional Districts and May Have Broken Florida Law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Lara Trump ridiculed lack of self-awareness over complaints about Hunter Biden’s business deals
Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black. Lara Trump was speaking with Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on Varney and Co this week when she tried to make the connection from the admitted drug abuse of Joe Biden’s son to his foreign business deals in countries such as Ukraine and China, a supposed connection which she went on to argue was a potential national security threat.
