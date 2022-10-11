ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sens. Capito, Rosen introduce bill to help small businesses

By Dave Kovaleski
Financial Regulation News
 3 days ago

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced a bill that would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) to create a centralized website for licensing and business permit information.

Their bill, the One Stop Shop for Small Business Licensing Act, is designed to make it easier for small businesses to get operations up and running.

“I’m proud to introduce the One Stop Shop for Small Business Licensing Act and lend a helping hand to America’s small business owners by requiring an easily accessible web feature to help them navigate complex state and federal operating requirements,” Capito said.

Rosen agreed, saying small businesses make up 99 percent of all businesses in the state of Nevada.

“My bipartisan legislation will help reduce the burden on new small businesses by cutting through bureaucratic red tape to ensure they have the support and resources to get up and running,” Rosen said.

The e-commerce company Shopify applauded the senators for their leadership on this issue.

“This bill will make it easier for new businesses to get up and running, helping entrepreneurs and spurring economic growth, Erin Pelton, vice president of communications and public affairs at Shopify, said.

In March of this year, Capito also introduced the Empowering Women in Small Business Act to expand access to capital and increase federal contract opportunities for women-owned small businesses.

