Jefferson County man gets 320 years for shooting deputy, state trooper
A Jefferson County man who opened fire on law enforcement attempting to serve an eviction notice in 2019 has received a de facto life sentence for his crimes.
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
One shot in Roxy’s parking lot Friday morning
BROOKLYN, Ill. – One person was shot in the parking lot of Roxy’s nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois early Friday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Madison Street. A 24-year-old man was shot “during an altercation in the parking lot with multiple subjects,” according to […]
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
Bethalto police are looking for ATM theft suspects
The number of ATM thefts are growing in Bethalto, Illinois.
Grandma carjacked, grandson assaulted outside Sumner High School in North City
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said Wednesday afternoon a 65-year-old grandma and her 15-year-old grandson both became victims of crimes right after classes dismissed at Sumner High School on the city's north side. The woman told police she drove up to pick up her grandson from school when...
Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.
KMOV
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart
No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
Man accused of killing former romantic partner in south St. Louis
A St. Louis man is accused of killing a former romantic partner and assaulting another man in an attack last month in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
Toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis ID’d, father arrested
Police identified a toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis, one day after the tragic incident.
KMOV
31-year-old shot by police arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officers in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege he was waving a gun in downtown St. Louis and pointed it at an officer. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Deandre Lakes was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. A charging decision is pending, police said.
Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.
Ferguson murder victim was targeted, police say
Investigators with the Ferguson Police Department believe a man who was shot and killed overnight was targeted.
ksgf.com
St. Louis Boy Dies After Shooting Himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a toddler fatally shot himself in the head in a St. Louis neighborhood. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon before officers arrived. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was pronounced dead later that day. No additional details...
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI
A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
Violent brawl breaks out inside Ferguson Walmart Tuesday night
FERGUSON, Mo. — Violent, loud and dangerous fights were all caught on camera inside a Ferguson Walmart Tuesday night. Ferguson police said multiple customers, men and mostly women, fought in the packed store's front entrance. They attacked each other with objects, threw glass items and sprayed fire extinguishers. "It's...
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
