ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot mystery will be 'Haunting in Venice'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios announced plans for its next Hercule Poirot detective drama on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YGKk_0iUKROD200
Kenneth Branagh is returning with another Hercule Poirot mystery next year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"In 2023, Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice ," the studio tweeted .

"The unsettling supernatural-thriller' cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan , Tina Fey , Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh ."

This will be the third time Branagh plays the intrepid sleuth after 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile .

Poirot is a character created by famed mystery novelist Agatha Christie .

In 2023, Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in "A Haunting in Venice." The unsettling supernatural-thriller' cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. pic.twitter.com/R6B7hoQQMx — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
MOVIES
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Riccardo Scamarcio
Person
Camille Cottin
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'

"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#A Haunting#Venice#20th Century Studios#Upi Com
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
The Independent

William H Macy says he now realises co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman was ‘in pain’

William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was “in pain”.“He was the best of us; he was never bad,” Macy said of Hoffman. “And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”Macy recalled...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
462K+
Followers
66K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy