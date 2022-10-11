ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Google is honoring legendary musician Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPbAT_0iUKRJnP00
Google is honoring Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month. Photo courtesy Google Doodle

Known as "El Rey de los Timbales" and "The King of Latin Music," Puente was a percussionist, composer, songwriter, recording artist and bandleader.

Born on April 20, 1923 in New York City's Spanish Harlem, he was exposed to Cuban, Puerto Rican and big band music while growing up. He started drumming when he was just a teenager.

During World World II, he served in the Navy where he played alto sax as the ship's bandleader and also 10 other instruments. When he returned home, he studied at Juilliard School of Music.

In 1948, he started the Tito Puente Orchestra and was known for his skills on the timbales. His first professional recording, "Ran Kan Kan," is featured in today's animated Doodle, created by Carlos Aponte, a New York-based Puerto Rican artist.

Puento recorded over 118 albums and was featured on many more.

The iconic musician was also known for creating opportunities in the Latin community and created a scholarship fund for young Latin percussionists.

Puento died on June 1, 2000 and was so revered that many people waited in line for several days to say goodbye. He was honored posthumously at the first Latin Grammy Awards and the street where he grew up in Harlem was renamed Tito Puente Way. The Tito Puente Monument, located next to Tito Puento Way, was unveiled on Oct. 11, 2021.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Exclusive: 'P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse And Longtime Love Nafeesha Tie The Knot In Star-Studded LA Wedding

The celebration had everything, from famous faces, to a performance by the actor, and a cannabis bar for guests to light up with. See the photos!. While many people may know actor J. Alphonse from his star-making turn in the Starz hit P-Valley, his wife, Nafeesha, got to know him long before the fame. She met him in 2016. Back then he was a burgeoning actor on the stage in Oakland, who also, on the complete opposite side of the country, beat on buckets as a drummer in subway stations in NYC to make ends meet. She didn’t write him off as he balanced those jobs to make a living.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Austin Stoker Dies: ‘Assault On Precinct 13’ & ‘Roots’ Actor Was 92

Austin Stoker, the Trinidadian-American actor from Assault on Precinct 13 and Roots, has died. His wife Robin Stoker confirmed the actor’s death happened on Friday, October 7, his 92nd birthday. Stoker reportedly died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones due to renal failure. The actor is survived by his wife of over 40 years, his daughter Tiffany, his son Origen and his two grandsons Marcus and little Austin. Born and raised in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, Stoker began acting at the age of 11. When he was 16, he joined The Whitehall Players and four years later he would travel to NYC when...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tito Puente
UPI News

Questlove, Martha Stewart attend Hudson River Park Friends Gala in New York

Questlove arrives at the Hudson River Park Friends 2022 Gala at Pier 60 in New York City on October 13th, 2022. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Martha Stewart. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Mavis Staples, who gave a special performance at the event. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Daniel Humm. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Event host Michelle Collins. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Questlove (L) and Humm. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Questlove poses with students from the Cross Hill Academy marching band. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI The Cross Hill Academy marching band performs for arriving guests. Martha Stewart. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Mavis Staples, who gave a special performance at the event. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Daniel Humm. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI Event host...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Jamaica bans broadcasting music and TV deemed to glorify drugs or crime

Jamaica’s broadcasting regulator has banned music and TV broadcasts deemed to glorify or promote criminal activity, violence, drug use, scamming and weapons. The government said the ban is meant to cut back on material that “could give the wrong impression that criminality is an accepted feature of Jamaican culture and society.”
WORLD
UPI News

In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022

Actor Robbie Coltrane, actress Angela Lansbury, comedian Judy Tenuta, rapper Coolio, U.S. solicitor-general Kenneth Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton, jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, Queen Elizabeth II, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, actress Anne Heche, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, singer Olivia Newton-John, author David McCullough, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols and actor Paul Sorvino are among the notable deaths of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Ghostface Killah

The drums on “The Faster Blade,” the third song from Ghostface Killah’s 1996 debut, Ironman, come from a song called “El Rey y Yo” by the Chilean band Los Ángeles Negros. The lift is direct, uncomplicated; RZA adds some body to the low end, but the pattern is unchanged. The new beat finds its melody, however, in a vibraphone borrowed from the Persuaders’ “Can’t Go No Further and Do No Better,” a plea from one lover to another to work through their problems. “The Faster Blade” strips the sound of its tenderness, repurposing it as a warning: Whatever sweetness remains in the world is about to be swallowed whole.
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
462K+
Followers
66K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy