Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Google is honoring legendary musician Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month.

Google is honoring Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month. Photo courtesy Google Doodle

Known as "El Rey de los Timbales" and "The King of Latin Music," Puente was a percussionist, composer, songwriter, recording artist and bandleader.

Born on April 20, 1923 in New York City's Spanish Harlem, he was exposed to Cuban, Puerto Rican and big band music while growing up. He started drumming when he was just a teenager.

During World World II, he served in the Navy where he played alto sax as the ship's bandleader and also 10 other instruments. When he returned home, he studied at Juilliard School of Music.

In 1948, he started the Tito Puente Orchestra and was known for his skills on the timbales. His first professional recording, "Ran Kan Kan," is featured in today's animated Doodle, created by Carlos Aponte, a New York-based Puerto Rican artist.

Puento recorded over 118 albums and was featured on many more.

The iconic musician was also known for creating opportunities in the Latin community and created a scholarship fund for young Latin percussionists.

Puento died on June 1, 2000 and was so revered that many people waited in line for several days to say goodbye. He was honored posthumously at the first Latin Grammy Awards and the street where he grew up in Harlem was renamed Tito Puente Way. The Tito Puente Monument, located next to Tito Puento Way, was unveiled on Oct. 11, 2021.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com