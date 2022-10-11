ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 'Bridgerton' style Regency manor in the British countryside is on the market for $3.6 million, and it comes with a swimming pool and stables

By Mikhaila Friel
 3 days ago
Alscot Lodge is a Regency-style manor in Buckinghamshire, UK. Savills
  • A Regency-era manor in south-east England is on the market for $3.6 million.
  • The property in Buckinghamshire has a heated outdoor swimming pool, stables, and a lake.
  • It would be ideal for anyone who loves country living and gardening, a Savills spokesperson said.

