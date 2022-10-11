ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

POLITICO

How Biden has his cake and eats it too

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN is old, at least by presidential standards. That much is well known. But as...
FOOD & DRINKS
POLITICO

The Democratic, I mean, 'Moderate Party'

The so-called Moderate Party that’s aimed at helping Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski defeat a challenge by Republican Tom Kean Jr. in November gave up on this year’s effort to try to get Malinowski on the ballot twice by instituting “fusion voting.”. But will the party try to...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Dems' dreaded deja vu: Another 50-50 Senate

Democrats face a real and uncomfortable possibility after the midterms: two more years of a Senate divided 50-50. After slogging through — and extracting some significant victories from — the longest evenly split Senate in history, Democrats are pushing hard to expand their majority by netting seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. But as their list of potential pickups shrinks, they’re staring down a 2023 that may start with another 50-50 chamber: At the moment average polling forecasts exactly that, and POLITICO currently rates control of the chamber a toss-up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Poughkeepsie, NY
POLITICO

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said that he wouldn't support mandatory sentencing minimums, while also praising Joe Biden's marijuana pardons.

Oz wasn't specific on which measures he would support on gun control, however. What's happening: In an interview mainly focused on crime, GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz gave further insight into his views on mandatory sentencing minimums, guns, and the death penalty. Here are the key moments from his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

The Republicans’ second-biggest lie

The biggest lie of the midterm election, embraced by almost 300 Republican candidates, is that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. The runner-up is the lie, running on countless television commercials and campaign charges, that Democrats plan to send 87,000 armed IRS agents to harass middle-class Americans and mom and pop small businesses.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 Committee Has Helped Make Trump a Historic President

The former president was supposed to be forgotten after he lost. Yet the Jan. 6 committee is helping him loom larger than ever by fueling his supporters' contempt. John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption.
POTUS
POLITICO

Fetterman campaign to Dem super PAC: Drop dead

Last weekend, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign issued a warning to donors about a purported scam. And for once, it wasn’t Fetterman’s Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, at whom they were leveling the charge. On Twitter and over email, Fetterman’s campaign manager, Brendan McPhillips, laid into...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Inventing Ann-other newsletter top

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. When some of JOHN SANDWEG’s former colleagues working in JOE BIDEN’s administration learned he was a...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Rethinking redistricting in LA

THE BUZZ: And here you thought we didn’t have to discuss redistricting for another decade. While the abhorrent racism featured on leaked tapes of three Los Angeles City Council members has generated the most outrage — and led Nury Martinez to succumb to public pressure and resign yesterday — the impetus for and theme of the conversation was using district lines to enlarge their power and undermine foes. It was a distillation of politics to its essence: who gets what for the next ten years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

How the pot pardons are playing

President Biden’s announcement that he’d pardon people convicted of marijuana possession and reassess marijuana’s treatment as a drug deemed by the federal government to have no medical use and a high potential for abuse was “the biggest shift in federal policy in more than half a century,” POLITICO's Mona Zhang reported.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why Trump is the main character of 2022

EYES EMOJI —SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, the former Trump White House press secretary who is cruising to election as governor of Arkansas, will be campaigning later this month — in Iowa. Sanders will be the special guest at Sen. JONI ERNST’s annual Ruck, Roast and Ride event next Saturday, Oct. 22.
POTUS
POLITICO

Billion dollar slip-up: Why a crypto magnate is rethinking election spending

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ELECTIONS

