THE BUZZ: And here you thought we didn’t have to discuss redistricting for another decade. While the abhorrent racism featured on leaked tapes of three Los Angeles City Council members has generated the most outrage — and led Nury Martinez to succumb to public pressure and resign yesterday — the impetus for and theme of the conversation was using district lines to enlarge their power and undermine foes. It was a distillation of politics to its essence: who gets what for the next ten years.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO