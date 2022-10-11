Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
East St. John continues undefeated streak
RESERVE — It’s been a bounce-back year for East St. John, a 6-0 team that has regained momentum in the year since Hurricane Ida. The Wildcats were cheered on by generations of East St. John alumni last Friday night as they took down H.L. Bourgeois 59-7. This week, Central Lafourche (1-5) will travel to Joe Keller Stadium to challenge the E’s undefeated record.
L'Observateur
Resistance and Resilience: The impact of weather disturbances on the coast
A diverse array of ecosystems exist along the shores and in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, many of them well-documented by researchers. However, in the face of increased severe weather and the stressors brought on by climate change, it is becoming clear that more work needs to be done to understand how the Gulf functions as a single system.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7
During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
L'Observateur
Spencer Perilloux voted ‘Best First Responder’ in the River Parishes
LAPLACE — Spencer Perilloux’s dedication and commitment to firefighting was recognized by the community when he was recently voted “Best First Responder” in L’OBSERVATEUR’s 2022 Best of the River Parishes online contest. Perilloux has been a firefighter/operator with the St. John the Baptist Parish...
L'Observateur
Baton Rouge man sentenced for East Texas Firearms Violation
TYLER, Texas – A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man has been sentenced for a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Marland Gibson, 53, was found guilty at trial on April 27, 2022, of being a felon in possession of a firearm...
L'Observateur
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
L'Observateur
Photo Feature: Ribbon cuttings celebrate business openings
Cloud9 Restaurant and Bar celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 7. Owned and operated by longtime St. John Parish residents Buddy Boe and Natasha Clement, the restaurant is located inside of Cypress Lakes Country Club at 10 Villere Drive in Destrehan. The bar and Bar Bites menu are available Wednesday- Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lunch service will begin November 5. (Photo by Gene Franques)
L'Observateur
Opelousas Man Cited For Illegal Possession and Release of Apple Snails
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish on Oct 6. Agents cited Peter Son Nguyen, 73, for the illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species. A...
L'Observateur
Impaired Driver Arrested After Head-On Crash Kills Raceland Man in LaPlace
LaPlace – On October 11, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 61 near Jackson Avenue in LaPlace. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 71-year-old Earl Eschete of Raceland. The initial investigation revealed that Eschete was...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
