Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
WGNtv.com
Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world
CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
thelansingjournal.com
Honey Berry Cafe plans 2023 opening in Bakers Square building
LANSING, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – 3545 Ridge Road has sat vacant since Bakers Square abruptly shuttered in January of 2020. Now, Honey Berry Cafe is making plans to rehab the building and open in the spring of 2023. Honey Berry Cafe. With 10 locations nationwide, including five in...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza
I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
pethelpful.com
Chicago Building's 'End of Season' Dog Pool Party Is Just the Best
Everyone loves a good pool party. Swimming and playing with your friends is one of the greatest parts about the summer months. As we enter fall, many swimming pools are closing for the colder months, but one pool at an apartment decided to throw one last party for some of their four legged residents.
Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86
The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday. The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary. "Walt is...
Lou Malnati's Launches Adventurous New Deep Dish Pizza as Part of National Pizza Month
As October is National Pizza Month, deep dish staple and Chicago-area mainstay Lou Malnati's is launching a new deep dish pizza that adopts a style mostly known on thin crusts. The "White Pizza Meets Deep Dish" launches a pie featuring the chain's Louie cream sauce with mushrooms, spinach mix and...
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Chicago Defender
New Black Owned Restaurant Coming to Country Club Hills
The City of Country Club Hills is overjoyed that popular African American female Chef and CEO of the popular Charmz Kitchen, Charmaine Candler, has chosen to officially open her new restaurant at the northwest intersection of 183rd and Cicero. (4558 W. 183rd) The all-new restaurant will highlight its popular southern...
Alderman, other locals scramble to get supplies to 50 more migrants bussed to Chicago
Another busload of migrants, about 50 in all, arrived in Chicago Saturday afternoon from a detention center in Texas. The migrants had been dropped off by a bus near Clinton and Van Buren. There were men, women, and children huddled in the cold.
beintheloopchicago.com
The United Center Continues Its British Invasion Concerts This Time With Rock Legends The Who
Tonight, The Who return to Chicago on their ‘Hits Back!’ tour. Founders, Roger Daltry and Pete Towshend bring back the band for a World Tour featuring a stop in Chicago at United Center. This tour is full of the bands almost 60 years of hits and backed by an orchestra to fill out those iconic rock opera sounds.
CMAC Presents: Midwest Impact Day of Service
The Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is supporting the community in bringing awareness to the issue of Domestic Violence with a day of service. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and CMAC is excited to partner with the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago as we collect and assemble items to prepare COVID and household supply packages to be distributed to survivors of Domestic Violence in the city of Chicago! This service project will be held this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the YWCA Roseland Center located at 839 W. 115th Street, Chicago, IL 60643.
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly tales
Move over Resurrection Mary. Ghosts from Chicago’s forgotten past are dying to bump known regulars off the list of haunted streets, cemeteries, bars, and historical buildings. Maybe it’s time for a change.
Chicago Defender
Police Veteran Frederick Collins Running for Mayor to Make Public Safety A Top Priority
Veteran Chicago Police Officer, Frederick Collins, is running for mayor to fight for the best of Chicago. Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, his parents instilled in him the traditional American values of truth, honesty, justice, respect, and love for his fellow man. Collins has been active in community activism, politics, and public service since he was 17. With 29 years of dedicated public service as a Chicago police officer, Collins says he is a man of action who wants to make Chicago a safe, clean, and fun city to live in.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
