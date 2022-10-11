ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco Pumpkin Pie and More Incredible Desserts To Stock Up On This Fall

By Crystal Mayer
 3 days ago
The smell of pumpkin spice is in the air and there are few things more delectable than the flavors of fall. Costco and other chains are lining their shelves with seasonal goodies that are truly too good to pass up .

So, whether you are looking to start your morning with an apple-infused pastry or can’t resist the sweet marriage of sugar and cinnamon, Costco has you covered. Plus, pumpkin pie, the undisputed star of the season, is on full display for a very reasonable price.

Empty your trunk and head to your nearest wholesale warehouse to find Costco pumpkin pie and six more incredible desserts to stock up on this fall.

Pumpkin Pie

  • Price: 1 whole pie for $5.99

Fall is not fall without pumpkin pie. One bite of the iconic dessert and you can’t help but think of Thanksgiving. Instagram account @Costcosisters first spotted these pies on Aug. 28, but don’t worry: The stores are well-stocked for shoppers hoping to get the fall favorite. The best part: You get over 3 pounds of pumpkin-filled goodness for only $5.99.

Braided Apple Strudel

  • Price: 8 for $7.99

Flaky pastry, apple cinnamon filling — does it get much better? Costco’s braided apple strudel is a fan favorite and it’s back. The wholesaler recently shouted out the indulgent dessert on its Instagram account.

According to most, the treat is best served warm; and, as @costcohotfinds recommends, it doesn’t hurt to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a little caramel drizzle. These are clearly a bargain at eight for $7.99.

Cranberry Walnut Bread

  • Price: $8.99 per loaf

Cranberries and walnuts are a match made in heaven. Add a few more ingredients and you get Kirkland’s Cranberry Walnut Bread. At $8.99 for a 2-pound loaf, it is an affordable way to put a little something special on the table for your holiday feast. Instagram account @costcohotfinds highlighted this seasonal treat, noting its soft center and crunchy edge.

Mini Snickerdoodle Cakes With Cream Cheese Frosting

  • Price: $9.99 for a box of six

Kirkland’s Signature Mini Snickerdoodle Cakes with Cream Cheese Frosting are a feast for the eyes and the mouth. The delicate combination of sugar and cinnamon can make even the most adamant fall flavor denier happy. The box of six is available for $9.99 and recently hit the shelves again, according to @costcohotfinds .

Mini Cookie Skillets

  • Price: $19.99 for a set of four

Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone else, you would be remiss to pass up the Mini Cookie Skillets sold at Costco. Another gem discovered by @costcohotfinds , these goodies come four to a pack. For $19.99, you can cross several people off your holiday shopping list or simply make it a fun family dessert night this fall. The best part? You need only water and butter for your cookie skillet dreams to become a reality.

Pumpkin Spice Loaf

  • Price: $8.99 each

If you love a pumpkin spice latte, then you will want to check out Costco’s Pumpkin Spice Loaf. The rich bakery indulgence was featured by @costcobuys . The spiced loaf cake is topped with cream cheese frosting and white chocolate shavings and all for only $8.99. If you need to impress a crowd, this is a true showstopper.

Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loafs

  • Price: 3 for $14.99

What could be better than a butter cinnamon sugar loaf? Not much, unless you get three butter cinnamon sugar loaves. For $14.99 — less than $5 per loaf — you can savor the sweetness of fall in cinnamon and sugar-topped butter pound cake. Instagram user @costcobuys recently wrote about their find, noting, “It tastes as good as it sounds.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

