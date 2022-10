On Monday Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort sent out his end-of-season letter. It is the final nail in the coffin of the Rockies’ 68-94 season, their fourth worst record in franchise history and one of the more unpleasant seasons in recent memory. Monfort’s letter appears to say all the right things. He admits the Rockies have not been a good team over the four years following their last playoff appearance. He admits the Rockies were not good in 2022. The pitching was bad, the situational hitting was bad, and the defense was bad. Monfort states he won’t offer fans any excuses and instead plans to focus on improving the team for the 2023 season.

