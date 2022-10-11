ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

No, Democrats cannot stop Biden from running for reelection

By Merrill Matthews, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l63C_0iUKQQcd00
Greg Nash President Biden speaks to reporters before leaving the White House for Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian with first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

One comment I frequently hear these days goes something like this: “President Biden is so unpopular, his policies are really dragging down the economy and the country, and it’s very clear that his mental acuity isn’t what it used to be. Surely Democrats won’t let Biden run for reelection in 2024.”

My response is that if he decides to run for a second term (and according to some reports, he’s made that decision), there’s not really anything the Democratic Party can do to stop him.

My reply is usually followed by an expression of disbelief from the questioner, who can’t imagine that the Democratic Party has no way to stop Biden from running, even if he’s almost sure to lose.

But for better or worse, political parties don’t have much power these days. As one university professor and former Democratic official told me: “In today’s world of media, no party has the ability to tell any candidate, let alone the sitting president of the U.S., that they can’t run for reelection. The only way to affect that decision is through popular opinion, as when President Johnson decided not to run again in 1968 after seeing the lack of support he had in the New Hampshire primary (although he did finish first).”

It wasn’t always that way.

For decades, political parties were largely run by party leaders, political “bosses” and power brokers, often from inside those infamous “smoke-filled rooms.” That was especially true for state and local offices, but it applied to presidential elections also.

But things began to change in the Progressive Era of the early 1900s. Increasingly, the rank-and-file party members wanted a say in who would be the party’s presidential nominee. And so the primary system was born.

Governing magazine’s Clay Jenkinson explains, “The Primary was … designed to give the people greater control over the selection of candidates in their party. It is a uniquely American innovation … which first rose to modern prominence in Wisconsin in 1905, then the most progressive state in America.”

States increasingly embraced the primary, or in some states the caucus, model, but party leaders retained a lot of power to guide the candidate-selection process. Jenkinson adds, “Primaries did not become the preeminent method of choosing political candidates until 1972, after the disastrous and riotous Democratic National Convention of 1968, the most disruptive year in twentieth century America.”

Democrats nominated then-Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey as the party’s 1968 presidential candidate, even though he had not run in any of the 14 states that then had presidential primaries. Leading Democrats soon called for a more open primary process, and most states eventually did just that. The result is a largely decentralized, state-run and state-controlled process for choosing presidential candidates.

Candidates wanting to run for president must register in each state and follow that state’s requirements, which can differ significantly from state to state.

If Biden decides to seek reelection, his campaign team will ensure that he has registered for the Democratic primary in each state. If a Democrat chooses to challenge Biden for the nomination (as then-Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts did President Carter in 1980), he or she will have to go through the same process, which can be daunting for all but the best known and financed candidates.

If Democratic leaders conclude that Biden has little chance of winning reelection, they can try to persuade him not to run. But, as the Democratic Party’s highest elected official, Biden is the head of the party. And he can choose to reject their pleas.

Some Democratic donors could also threaten to withhold campaign contributions. But there are a lot of wealthy Democrats, many of whom might be willing to support Biden’s reelection bid even if it looks like a lost cause.

And it’s not just Democrats. The same situation applies to Republicans.

Many Republicans leaders opposed Donald Trump running for president in 2016. He’d been a Democrat for most of his life, several of his policies varied from generally accepted Republican policies and he carried a lot of personal baggage from past actions and relationships. And yet, GOP leaders were helpless in stopping him, so most eventually got behind him when it was clear he would be the GOP primary voters’ choice.

Now we’re faced with a bizarre situation in which a majority of Democrats say they don’t want Biden running again, and half or more of Republicans don’t want Trump running again. Yet it’s entirely plausible that Biden and Trump could be the two major parties’ presidential nominees in 2024.

If that occurs, political parties may ignite a movement to regain some of the strength and control over the candidate-selection process they used to have.

Merrill Matthews is a resident scholar with the Institute for Policy Innovation in Dallas, Texas. Follow him on Twitter @MerrillMatthews.

Comments / 6

R Nelson
3d ago

Does he really think he could win ? Well....on second thought, I take that back. If Hillary ran against him, maybe he would.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Presidential Primaries#Republicans#The Democratic Party#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Democratic
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

724K+
Followers
84K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy