NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."
NBA player flames LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
NBA・
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Broke Warriors Trust After He Punched Jordan Poole, But He Is Giving Him The Benefit Of The Doubt
Steve Kerr was clearly disappointed while talking about Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole, saying Green broke the team's trust.
NBA・
Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star
The Boston Celtics have waived former Providence men's basketball star, A.J. Reeves.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing
Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private. If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the […] The post Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Lakers’ bombshell Russell Westbrook decision for final NBA preseason game
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying something different with Russell Westbrook. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced a bombshell lineup move the franchise is making with Westbrook, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Per Woj, Ham said that Russell Westbrook will be coming off the bench for the Lakers’ final NBA preseason game against the Sacramento […] The post Lakers’ bombshell Russell Westbrook decision for final NBA preseason game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook explains viral videos of him not joining Lakers huddles
Russell Westbrook told his side of the story regarding clips that went viral on Thursday morning that seemed to show the nine-time All-Star opting not to join his Los Angeles Lakers teammates in huddles during their preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. If you have somehow missed the footage, Westbrook was not a part of […] The post Russell Westbrook explains viral videos of him not joining Lakers huddles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The unofficial punishment Draymond Green faced after Jordan Poole incident
A lot of hullaballoo was made over Draymond Green’s suspension – or lack thereof. The Golden State Warriors were content just slapping him with a fine rather than have offer any serious retaliation over his own hit against Jordan Poole that leaked on the internet. Reactions were swift and direct on the matter. According to […] The post The unofficial punishment Draymond Green faced after Jordan Poole incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
