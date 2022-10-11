ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
