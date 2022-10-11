Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
MedicalXpress
Women may experience different PCOS symptoms depending on where they live
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in Alabama may be more likely to have excessive hair growth and insulin resistance, whereas women with PCOS in California may be more likely to have higher testosterone levels, according to new research published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. PCOS affects...
hcplive.com
Insomnia Prevalence High in Pregnant Women
Women who were socially isolated were more likely to have insomnia than women who were socially integrated. New research shows a high rate of insomnia symptoms among pregnant women, particularly during the second trimester. A team, led by Keiko Murakami, MPH, PhD, Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization, Tohoku University, estimated the...
Beijing backpedaling on planned Biden-Xi meeting at G20
Chinese officials are stonewalling on an agenda for the meeting in protest over Biden's recent actions against the country.
How unilateralism is hurting US trade policy
The Biden administration likes to say that leaving market access commitments out of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) is “a feature,” not a “bug.” In reality, it’s a bug precisely because it’s a feature. Last week, Mary Ng, Canada’s minister of international trade, told...
healio.com
Migraines linked to poor sleep for premenopausal and perimenopausal women
Premenopausal and perimenopausal women with a history of migraines were more likely to experience poor sleep vs. those who did not have a history of migraines, according to a cross-sectional study presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting. However, the relationship between migraine history and sleep quality during perimenopause did not...
healio.com
Gestational diabetes increases risks for CV, cerebrovascular diseases
Women with gestational diabetes have increased risks for overall and specific types of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, whether or not they go on to develop type 2 diabetes, according to study data published in The BMJ. “Major findings from the study convey a hopeful and powerful message to women at...
healio.com
Presence of type 2 diabetes in acromegaly increases mortality and morbidity risks
Among adults with acromegaly, concomitant type 2 diabetes was associated with increased risks for overall mortality and for cardiovascular mortality and morbidity, researchers reported in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. “Type 2 diabetes is associated with excess risk of death and cardiovascular diseases, which is related to metabolic...
physiciansweekly.com
Transient Elastography Measures of Hepatic Steatosis & Fibrosis
Adolescent liver health is negatively affected by obesity-related fatty liver disease. Researchers used transient elastography to analyze the prevalence and correlations between hepatic steatosis, fibrosis, body composition, and lifestyle factors in a sample of American adolescents. During the 2017–2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), 1,080 male and female adolescents (12–19 years old) from various racial and ethnic backgrounds were tested for liver stiffness and the controlled attenuation parameter (CAP). Anthropometry and dual-energy x-ray (DXA) absorptiometry were used to measure the participants. The average CAP of boys was 223.7 dB/m, which was significantly higher than that of girls (215.3 dB/m) (5.1 kPa vs. 4.9 kPa). There was a strong correlation between BMI and both CAP and hepatic stiffness. High CAP in the upper quartile was linked to being Hispanic or non-Hispanic Asian, having a higher body mass index (BMI), waist-to-hip ratio (WHR), systolic blood pressure (SBP), and amount of time spent sitting, and having a lower amount of time spent being physically active and having a lower Healthy Eating Index-2015 score, after controlling for other factors. Higher levels of liver stiffness were linked to being male, being of non-Hispanic black ethnicity, and having a higher body mass index, alanine aminotransferase, cytoplasmic alkaline phosphatase, and serum cotinine in multivariate analyses. Multivariate analysis revealed a positive association between DXA total percent fat and percent trunk fat and CAP (P<0.001 for each), but not with liver stiffness. Consistently adverse events and liver stiffness both performed similarly as continuous variables. Higher levels of CAP and hepatic stiffness were connected to increased anthropometric and DXA body composition measurements and lifestyle variables in US teenagers. In high-risk children, transient elastography and other noninvasive markers may be used to diagnose the liver disease at an early stage.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine may be lifesaving for pregnant woman and their unborn children
Stillbirth is a recognized complication of COVID-19 in pregnant women caused by harmful changes to the placenta induced by the virus. Termed SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, it can render the placenta incapable of providing oxygen to the fetus, leading to stillbirth and neonatal death. Researchers now suggest that pregnant women who get the COVID-19 vaccine may be protected from SARS-CoV-2 placentitis and stillbirth. In a new article published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, researchers conclude that the vaccine not only protects pregnant women but may also be lifesaving for their unborn children.
medwirenews.com
Serum calprotectin could indicate inflammatory activity in tocilizumab-treated RA patients
MedwireNews: Serum calprotectin levels could represent a useful biomarker of inflammation in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treated with the interleukin (IL)-6 receptor inhibitor tocilizumab, research suggests. Michael Gernert (University Hospital of Würzburg, Germany) and team explain that measuring inflammation can be particularly difficult in this patient population because “standard...
neurologylive.com
Temporal Trends Show Increased Use of Antiseizure Medications With Lower Teratogenic Risk
Valproic acid, which had been associated with a variety of major and minor malformations in pregnancy, remained barely unchanged in terms of use, dropping slightly from 12.4% to 10.1% over the 5-year period. In a Japan-based cohort study of pregnant outpatient women with epilepsy who visited hospitals between 2016 and...
