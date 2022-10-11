Read full article on original website
Top Democratic women call out California senator for downplaying unwanted hugging
A Los Angeles state senator reprimanded four years ago for unwanted hugging and other touching is under renewed scrutiny for making light of his behavior at a July campaign event. In a letter released Wednesday, dozens of prominent women in California politics accused outgoing state Sen. Bob Hertzberg of failing...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — said that the policy, which is set to proceed under new regulations at the end of the month, can continue with limitations that he previously set. Those limitations say there can be no new applicants for DACA and that those who are already in the program can continue to be in it and renew their application. Hanen ordered attorneys in the case to provide more information and said he expects additional legal arguments related to the new rule, but there was no timetable set for future hearings. It’s also unclear when Hanen will give his final decision on the case, which is expected to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court. The current version of DACA, which the Biden administration created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny, is set to take effect Oct. 31.
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
Fentanyl crackdown nets 4 million pills, 217 arrests, California attorney general says
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said a task force has seized more than 4 million fentanyl pills and nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl powder since April 2021.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Daylight saving time 2022: U.S. Senate OK'd Sunshine Protection Act, but California will still fall back, for now
Love it or hate it, it's coming: The end of Daylight saving time. Yes, you'll need to get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. Pacific time on Sunday, Nov. 6, California residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. That's happening again, even though in 2018, California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition...
Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
Here is what you need to know as California stimulus payments up to $1,050 begin to be distributed
Thanks to one-time stimulus payments the Golden State started distributing on Friday, up to 23 million Californians are likely to get tax refunds of up to $1,050. The payments, which will total $9.5 billion, are the state's largest-ever program of their sort.
Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
Congenital syphilis rising at an alarming rate in California
Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk.
How will the midterms play out? Poll shows which party has the edge in key districts
While not as certain as death and taxes, it is a fairly safe bet that the race for which party will control Congress will begin to narrow as Election Day draws near. Less than a month out from the midterm elections, the race is now neck-and-neck among likely voters nationwide, with 50% supporting the Democratic candidates and 47% backing the Republicans, according to a new CNN poll. But, within competitive districts, voter preference is leaning toward Republicans.
Here's when California's gas rebate checks are arriving
About 23 million California residents are likely to receive an "inflation relief" check within days, part of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to offer financial assistance to many working families walloped by high gasoline prices. The checks are part of a $17 billion relief package that also suspended the state's sales tax on diesel fuel and provided additional aid to help people with rent and utility bills, the governor said earlier this year. California isn't alone in developing stimulus checks and rebates for residents to help them cope with inflation, with at least 20 other states also offering financial aid to their citizens....
Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents
rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)
Big prize money: See moment new U.S. heaviest pumpkin record was set in California
The gourd weighed 2,560 pounds and netted a Minnesota teacher $23,000.
Biden hailed a prisoner swap with Maduro – but Americans remain in Venezuela’s notorious jail
Eyvin Hernandez had been detained for six months at a notorious jail in Venezuela when seven other Americans were released earlier this month in a prisoner swap with the United States. The 44-year-old public defender from Los Angeles saw one of his best friends in prison let go as he, and several others, were left behind.
Show Me the Money: Many Still Waiting for California ‘Inflation Relief' Payments
Last week, the buzz was about free money: The state of California's long-awaited inflation-relief program finally kicked off on Friday, and as many as 23 million Calfornians were expecting direct deposits or checks of up to $1,050. The payments come after lawmakers in June approved the Middle Class Tax Refund...
How unilateralism is hurting US trade policy
The Biden administration likes to say that leaving market access commitments out of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) is “a feature,” not a “bug.” In reality, it’s a bug precisely because it’s a feature. Last week, Mary Ng, Canada’s minister of international trade, told...
Thumbs Down: Americans Sour On Political Donations
It’s political season, but Americans aren’t rushing to financially support any political campaigns. That’s the takeaway from a new study by Lending Tree, which notes that with the U.S. midterm elections approaching, Americans are getting ready to cast their ballots but many aren’t pulling out their wallets.
U.S. Senate Democrats cite insufficient election workers ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Senate Democrats sounded the alarm over a lack of election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm voting, citing threats and harassment as hurdles to recruiting crucial staff.
Modest changes in magnetic field along fault lines preceded major earthquakes in California, study finds
Modest changes in magnetic fields around fault zones preceded major earthquakes in California, study finds.
