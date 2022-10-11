Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cards Paul Goldschmidt’s Home in Florida Can Be Yours
I'm not a stalker. I promise. However, I have found St. Louis Cardinals all-star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's Florida home and it could be yours...for a price. Yes, I am a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, but no I did not seek out Paul Goldschmidt's home because I'm obsessed or anything. I came across an article on the Riverfront Times they did back in 2020 about Paul buying an estate in Florida for about $5.5 million dollars. In their story, they provided a link to the listing back then. Guess what, it's available again.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
4 possible heirs at catcher as Yadier Molina retires
The Cardinals have some internal and external options worth considering as an immediate heir as Yadier Molina passes the torch and leaves the starting catcher role up for grabs.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Bruce Sutter, Baseball HOFer and Cardinals Great, Has Died
The former relief pitcher totaled 300 saves in his MLB career.
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Hall of Fame closer, St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite, Bruce Sutter dead at 69
His split-fingered fastball made him the dominant late-inning pitcher of the 1970s and 1980s.
KMOV
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
KFVS12
National Baseball Hall of Famer, former Cardinals pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cardinals pitcher, Bruce Sutter, has died. According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame website, Sutter passed away Thursday, Oct. 13 at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals tweeted on Friday, October 14 that they were...
Goose stops play during Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 as staff chase it down
A rogue goose found its way on to the field at Dodger Stadium as it stopped play between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa already making Yankees regret Oswald Peraza ALDS roster decision
When the New York Yankees dropped their ALDS roster on Tuesday, some fans were let down. They were hoping for more aggressive moves from manager Aaron Boone to improve the position player side of things. With so many reasonable players to leave off the roster — Aaron Hicks, Marwin Gonzalez,...
Yardbarker
Reports of White Sox Manager Interviews Have Surfaced
Chicago White Sox' fans hoping the organization makes an outside-the-box managerial hire will be happy to hear today's updates. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the White Sox will interview Houston Astros' bench coach Joe Espada. Espada will also interview with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, according...
The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending
Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts has said that the current roster would be substantially supplemented.
Brewers’ Stearns: Hader trade hurt team more than expected
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged Tuesday the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. The Brewers were 57-45 and had a three-game lead in the NL Central on Aug. 1 when they traded Hader to […]
Yardbarker
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches 2015 NLDS in Wrigley
October 13 was a good day for the Chicago Cubs, especially in 2015, when they clinched the National League Divisional Series. They did so after defeating their arch-rivals the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 in Game 4, making quick work of their NL Central foes. Of note, it was their first...
LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Time, TV channel, pitchers, how to watch NLDS Game 3 on Friday
The Dodgers won the opener but the Padres bounced back in Game 2 on Wednesday.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
