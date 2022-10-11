ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trust in judicial branch at record low; executive branch near Watergate-era level: Gallup

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEhbJ_0iUKPRXZ00
(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 15: Students protest in support of affirmative action, outside the Supreme Court during the hearing of “Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action” on October 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The American public’s trust in the federal judicial and executive branches has dropped steeply, with faith in the judicial branch reaching a record low point, according to a new Gallup survey.

About 47 percent of Americans now say they trust the judicial branch, which consists of the U.S. Supreme Court and other federal courthouses.

That’s down from 67 percent in 2020 and an all-time high of 80 percent in 1999 in Gallup’s polling.

The drop in faith for the judicial branch comes after approval of the Supreme Court plummeted after its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion, loosened environmental laws and expanded gun rights.

Republicans are more likely to have trust in the judicial branch than Democrats, Gallup noted, 67 percent to 25 percent.

Faith in the White House and the federal government’s agencies, meanwhile, has dropped to 43 percent, close to the 40-percent level reached during the Watergate scandal under then-President Nixon in the ’70s.

Only 7 percent of Republicans now have faith in the executive branch while 86 percent of Democrats do.

Trust in the federal legislative branch also hovers around historically low levels in the new survey, with just 38 percent of Americans reporting they have faith in Congress.

The legislative branch has consistently polled the lowest among the public.

The new Gallup poll comes amid increasing polarization across the country, with tensions soaring over cultural issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, abortion and the border.

Meanwhile, both Republicans and Democrats are increasingly likely to blame voter fraud if elections don’t turn out favorably.

The Gallup poll was conducted Sept. 1-16 among 812 adults. Its margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Executive Branch#Watergate#Judicial Branch#Republicans#Politics Federal#Americans#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Democrats#The White House#Lgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values

(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

724K+
Followers
84K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy