UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
A potential Strawweight title eliminator goes down when Alexa Grasso faces Viviane Araujo in the main event of UFC Vegas 62. Fightful has you covered on if the two women atop the marquee and the other 20 fighters on the card made weight. Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m....
Fatal 4-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Set For 10/14 WWE SmackDown
Four of WWE SmackDown's top stars will battle it out for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the October 14 episode of SmackDown, and the winner will earn a shot at the gold. Karrion Kross will face Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the gold twice. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser at Extreme Rules. Sikoa has been on an unstoppable run since he debuted, and Ricochet has also been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic
Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
Liv Morgan Wants To Be Brutally Murdered By Chucky; Chucky Invites Her To 10/26 Episode Of His Show
Liv Morgan will be entering Chucky's world on October 26. There have been plenty of wrestling stars that have crossed into the world of film and TV, but not many have dove into the world of horror. After asking to appear in Season 2 of the new Chucky TV series in the past, Liv Morgan is seemingly going to get her wish on October 26.
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
Post Extreme Rules Edition Of WWE Raw Records 13% Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Jumps Up
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/10. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 10 averaged 1.824 million viewers, which is up big from last week's total of 1.599 million viewers. This is a 13% increase in total viewership. Monday's episode scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 to...
Diamond Sheik Discusses Creating Third Dynamite Diamond Ring, Says First Two Were Horrible
In 2019, AEW introduced the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The ring was awarded to the individual who won a battle royal and then won a singles match against the co-winner of the battle royal. For three straight years, MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring and has utilized the ring in...
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her
Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Uncle Harper' And 'Uncle Howdy'
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On October 8, WWE filed to trademark "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to utilize the trademarks. Full description:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
Bray Wyatt Is Back In WWE | LIVE IN TORONTO! List & Ya Boy 10/12/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Toronto with Jimmy Van to talk the wrestling news for October 12, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping...
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
Jon Moxley Says Taking Time Off After AEW All Out Had To Do With The Story They Were Telling
Jon Moxley explains his vacation that wasn't. Moxley lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW All Out and was scheduled to take time off following the event. Plans changed due to Punk getting injured in the match and suspended due to an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Omega and the Bucks were also suspended.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22
Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Jon Moxley On Working Indies: If There's Something I Want To Be Part Of, I'll Make It Happen
Jon Moxley still has love for the Independent scene. Moxley signed a new five-year contract with AEW on October 7, taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes as well. As part of the press release it was stated that Moxley would work exclusively for AEW and international partners such as NJPW.
TONS of Contract News | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/13/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 13, 2022. - Impact World Champion Josh Alexander opens the show. - 6-Way X-Division Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King vs. Black Taurus. - BTI: MCMG vs. Shera &...
