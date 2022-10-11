ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results: Grasso vs. Araujo

A potential Strawweight title eliminator goes down when Alexa Grasso faces Viviane Araujo in the main event of UFC Vegas 62. Fightful has you covered on if the two women atop the marquee and the other 20 fighters on the card made weight. Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m....
Fightful

Fatal 4-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Set For 10/14 WWE SmackDown

Four of WWE SmackDown's top stars will battle it out for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the October 14 episode of SmackDown, and the winner will earn a shot at the gold. Karrion Kross will face Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the gold twice. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser at Extreme Rules. Sikoa has been on an unstoppable run since he debuted, and Ricochet has also been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
Fightful

Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic

Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
Fightful

Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%

Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
Fightful

Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments

IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
Fightful

Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her

Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
Fightful

WWE Files To Trademark 'Uncle Harper' And 'Uncle Howdy'

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On October 8, WWE filed to trademark "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to utilize the trademarks. Full description:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
Fightful

Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22

Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
