Four of WWE SmackDown's top stars will battle it out for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the October 14 episode of SmackDown, and the winner will earn a shot at the gold. Karrion Kross will face Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the gold twice. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser at Extreme Rules. Sikoa has been on an unstoppable run since he debuted, and Ricochet has also been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO