Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
David Foyle England Jr.
David Foyle England Jr., 67, Fort Wayne, formerly of Wabash, died at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 24, 1955. He is survived by three sons, David (Christy) England III, Wabash, Austin (Brianna) England and Brandon (Sophie Tippmann) England, both of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Patricia (Donald) Frost, Suwanee, Ga.
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, North SR 13, south of East CR 150N, Pierceton. Driver: Kelsey N. Stewart, 29, South Mary Lafern Street, North Webster. Stewart was traveling north on SR 13 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Ciriello, Lewis Vie To Represent County Council District 3
WARSAW — Two candidates are vying to represent Kosciusko County Council District 3 in the upcoming election. Republican Anthony “Tony” Ciriello is going up against Libertarian candidate David Lewis. Ciriello currently serves as the elected coroner of Kosciusko County. In addition to his coroner duties, Ciriello is...
Grants Support Organizations’ Work With Children
KENDALLVILLE, IN — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville, with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to 14 youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grant making. The foundation, started in 1981 by the late...
James Anderson Bedwell
James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
Barbara Sue Knisely
Barbara Sue Knisely, 79, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born March 31, 1943. On April 20, 1966, she married Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her. She is also survived by two children, Julia (Michael) George, Pandora, Ohio and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely,...
Don’t Forget Christmas Bucks Are Coming
MILFORD — There is still time for merchants to participate in the annual Christmas Bucks promotion, sponsored by ‘the PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants. Make sure you’re one of those merchants by contacting your sales representative, Carl Lauster at (574) 269-2932 or Susan Stump at (574) 612-0128. The deadline for signing up to be a Christmas Bucks advertiser is Oct. 18.
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Marjorie Ellen Troutman
Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
Grace Offers County Students A Minimum Of $12k In Support
WINONA LAKE — Grace College recently announced its latest cost-savings measure called the “Grace Guarantee.”. Through the initiative, the institution is guaranteeing Kosciusko County residents a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarships for Grace College’s traditional undergraduate programs in Winona Lake. “While it’s a popular notion...
Norma Jean Amstutz
Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
Phend & Brown Officially Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary
MILFORD — Individuals traveled near and far Friday, Oct. 7, to help Dan, Doug and Andy Brown celebrate 100 years of Phend & Brown. The company had been solely operated by three generations until being acquired on Dec. 15, 2021, by Rieth-Riley Construction Inc., and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Rieth-Riley.
Milford Planning For 50 New Homes In 2023
At the Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting of Milford Town Council, Greg Fitzloff, business development partner with Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, updated members on efforts to bring 50 new homes to a property set to be annexed into the town after Nov. 30. The plan is part of a workforce housing...
Community Foundation Of Elkhart County To Award Grants From New Fund
ELKHART COUNTY — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is accepting applications for grants from the new Mishler Brown Fund. The fund is one of several hundred at the Community Foundation and will honor the life and legacy of Helen Mishler, a Nappanee woman who died in 2020 at the age of 94 and left a significant gift to the Community Foundation.
Airport Working On Future Special Events Policy
WARSAW — Warsaw Municipal Airport will soon have a policy in place highlighting expectations for groups that seek to use the airport property for special events. Recent plans for a cancer benefit caught some aviation board members off-guard Tuesday, Oct. 11. The fundraiser – Flight 4 The Fight –...
Jacob A. Miller
Jacob A. Miller, 98, Nappanee, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Nov. 8, 1923. On Nov. 9, 1944, Jacob married Marry Ann Miller. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his 12 children, Simon (Lydia) Miller, Milford, Ida...
Kosciusko BZA Hears From Remonstrators In Marathon Session
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals got an earful from remonstrators on just about every item it heard during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. When the meeting started just about every seat was taken and several people were standing. After seeking several continuances over the...
