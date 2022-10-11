MILFORD — There is still time for merchants to participate in the annual Christmas Bucks promotion, sponsored by ‘the PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants. Make sure you’re one of those merchants by contacting your sales representative, Carl Lauster at (574) 269-2932 or Susan Stump at (574) 612-0128. The deadline for signing up to be a Christmas Bucks advertiser is Oct. 18.

FULTON COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO