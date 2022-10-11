Read full article on original website
lawstreetmedia.com
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
India's enormous solar park was meant to help poor communities. But it left the landless stricken
India, like many other countries, is looking to renewables as an antidote to soaring fossil fuel prices and to tackle climate change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees renewables as vital for a “developed India”. But while renewables are seen as a major positive on a societal scale, these large scale facilities can – if done poorly – make life harder for people who live close to them. That’s exactly what happened to one of the world’s largest solar installations, India’s Pavagada solar park. The park was meant to offer cheap clean power, avoiding 70 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year...
MedicalXpress
Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
For the first time, researchers find that air pollution is making its way into unborn babies
The air we breathe is increasingly toxic. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 99 percent of the global population inhales dirty air that exceeds their guideline limits, air that kills about 6.7 million people each year. For perspective, the WHO estimates that there were between 1.8 and 3 million deaths from COVID-19 in the year 2020. Although with the pandemic, official figures are likely an extreme undercount, the fact remains that air pollution is a prevalent, mostly invisible killer.
The China tariffs have failed economically, politically and legally
The “China tariffs” are under review. The U.S. trade representative (USTR) is looking into whether President Trump’s Section 301 tariffs, which remain in place under President Biden, are “effective” or not. No need to wait for the study. The answer has long been clear: No.
streetwisereports.com
Lithium Co. Drills 'Another World Class Hit'
Frontier Lithium Inc.'s (FL:TSX.V; LITOF:OTCQX; HL2:FRA) recently reported a batch of drill results from the Spark deposit of its PAK project in northwestern Ontario returned "grades well above the current mineral resource estimate (1.37%)" over significant widths, reported Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle in an October 11, 2022 research note. These grades averaged 1.92%, 1.74%, 1.57% and 1.55% lithium oxide (Li2O).
