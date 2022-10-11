Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Designates Cascade Red Fox as an Endangered Species
After a Mount Rainier National Park report in July, Washington state has placed the Cascade red fox on the Endangered Species list. The decision was announced last week via a statement from Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW). Initially, Mount Rainier wildlife ecologists recommended the sub-species of red fox be listed as a threatened subspecies.
The Top 5 Most Attractive People from Washington State
Washington is the breeding ground for great businesses, ground-breaking art, and musicians. However, is it also a great location for attractive people? People would probably say no, but we know better, so we're putting together this list and letting you be the judge. As we dive into this list we...
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
These World-Famous Companies Were Started in Washington
If you've ever wanted to work for a big company, you don't even need to look outside of Washington. The Evergreen State is home to several companies that, despite their humble beginnings, evolved into the most recognizable brands in the country, and in some cases, the world. As I was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest
Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture...
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
Secede from Oregon? 'Greater Idaho' is on the ballot in two conservative counties
Voters in nine rural Oregon counties have already given Greater Idaho the green light, and two more will vote in November on whether they support moving the border.
IN THIS ARTICLE
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
nationalfisherman.com
Report says dam removal key to restoring Columbia River salmon and steelhead
Opening four dams on the Lower Snake River are the key to restoring salmon and steelhead in the Northwest river basin, according to a final recovery plan from the National Marine Fisheries Service. “For Snake River stocks, the centerpiece action is restoring the lower Snake River via dam breaching. Restoring...
KOMO News
Razor clam harvest in Olympic National Park canceled due to small size of clams
The National Park Service (NPS) said the razor clam harvest on Kalaloch beach, Olympic National Park will not be held for the 2022/2023 season because of the small size of the clams. Each summer, biologists with Washington state and local tribes assess the number of razor clams to determine if...
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington
Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
earnthenecklace.com
Lindsey Jensen Leaving KNDU-TV: Where Is the Yakima Reporter Going?
Lindsey Jensen has been bringing the latest news to the people of Yakima for the last two years. But now, her time at KNDU-TV’s NBC Right Now is approaching a bittersweet end. When people knew Lindsey Jensen was leaving KNDU-TV, they had many questions. Obviously, her viewers want to know where she is heading next and if her new job is also taking her away from Yakima. Find out what Lindsey Jensen said about her departure from NBC Right Now.
geekwire.com
Fireball lights up the skies over the Pacific Northwest, sparking oohs, ahhs and LOLs
Westward-looking skywatchers in locales ranging from Oregon through Western Washington to British Columbia reported seeing a fireball light up the surroundings at 10:18 p.m. PT. And the reason we can time the event precisely is because of the timestamps on all the webcam videos that were posted to Twitter and YouTube.
Utah is building a ‘15-minute city’ on the site of a former prison
Three out of four Americans believe it’s “better for the environment if houses are built farther apart”, according to a recent survey by the polling group YouGov.Three out of every four Americans are, for the most part, very wrong.City living is far more sustainable than suburban life in part because walking, biking and public transportation keep people out of cars. A 2014 study from UC Berkeley found that the average carbon footprint of city households was about 10 metric tonnes of planet-heating carbon dioxide (CO2) less per year than homes in the suburbs.In Utah, plans are underway to take this...
Idaho’s “Extreme Right” Investigated by Dutch Television News
What is going on with Europe's fascination with Idaho? Apparently, word got out that politics in Idaho are a little "different" these days and a news broadcast from The Netherlands sent a crew to our state to investigate. During their time in Idaho, folks from Nieuwsuur, a European news source...
Chronicle
Washington State Ferries Temporarily Renamed to Honor Seattle Mariners
M/V Juliooooooooooo. M/V Big Dumper. M/V Los Bomberos. Starting Thursday morning, this is the (temporary) future of Washington's 21-vessel fleet of state ferries. After the Mariners landed a postseason spot for the first time in 21 years, and a stunning victory against the Toronto Blue Jays guaranteed their first home playoff game in as many years, Gov. Jay Inslee hopes the team has as much luck and good energy as possible going into Game 2 Thursday against the Houston Astros.
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Reaches Agreement With Federal Government to Protect Endangered Bird Species
Weyerhaeuser Timber Holdings, Inc., has developed a safe harbor agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect marbled murrelets, a federally threatened seabird. The draft agreement was released on Wednesday for a 30-day public comment period. Safe harbor agreements are voluntary, non-regulatory agreements for private landowners who wish...
Post Register
CONNELLY: Rainbow trout loved by some, detested by others
The rainbow trout is native to rivers and lakes draining into the Pacific on the west coast of North America. The very popular steelhead is simply a sea-run form of the coastal rainbow or Columbia River redband trout that normally returns to fresh water to spawn after two to three years in the ocean.
Comments / 0