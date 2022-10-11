Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Man Arrested after Chase, Foot Pursuit
ROCK SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Rock Springs man is facing numerous charges after reportedly leading Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers on a foot chase after wrecking a vehicle. RSPD released a statement yesterday saying it received multiple phone calls around 2:15 p.m. on Monday regarding a red Cadillac...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Fire update to be given during upcoming Commissioners Meeting
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the October 18, 2022, Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners will be presented with an update from County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman. Zimmerman will discuss the current and future outlook of the fire department budget, agency participation, and the number of...
Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 14, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday – Mostly sunny,...
sweetwaternow.com
Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson
ROCK SPRINGS — Two people died and two were injured after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary, the deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris. On Saturday, October 8, at around 1:35 p.m. WHP troopers responded to milepost 20.6 on U.S. 191 for a crash.
wyo4news.com
Ted G. Kalivas (November 18, 1958 – October 10, 2022)
Ted G. Kalivas, 63, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at Ted’s request.
wyo4news.com
Lawrence Arthur Dowsett (July 21, 1960 – October 7, 2022)
Lawrence “Lawrie” Arthur Dowsett, 62, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home in Farson, WY. A living wake was held and cremation has taken place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
wyo4news.com
Green River Mayor and City Council debate tonight
October 12, 2022 — Tonight, the Green River Chamber will be holding a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. The debates will take place at Western’s Green River Center beginning at 6 p.m. The debate will be live-streamed on the...
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
wyo4news.com
RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteer of the Month for September
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Andrea Menegassi as their September Volunteer of the Month. Working with the Main Street/URA office, Andrea labored to gather mixologists for the Artini event hosted by the URA and Sweetwater Boces in September. The mixologists developed drinks for event attendees to sample and vote on throughout the evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Soda Ash Mine Expected To Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Sweetwater County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new mine project near Green River will tap into the world’s largest soda ash deposit and potentially help satisfy the green movement’s growing demand for electric vehicles and solar panels. WE Soda Ltd., a subsidiary of British-based Ciner...
wyo4news.com
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
wyo4news.com
MHSC welcomes new hospitalist, Dr. Ahmad
A fourth hospitalist has joined the Hospital Medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette. When patients are hospitalized,...
sweetwaternow.com
WE Soda Ltd. Announces New Greenfield Soda Ash Project near Green River
GREEN RIVER — WE Soda Ltd, a Ciner Company, the largest global natural soda ash producer, is pleased to announce Project West, a new greenfield soda ash project in Southwest Wyoming. The project is near WE Soda’s Pacific Soda project near Green River. The planned in-situ mining project...
wyo4news.com
Codi Lee Burris (February 24, 1979 – October 8, 2022)
Codi Lee Burris, 43, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will take place in the Farson Cemetery.
Comments / 0