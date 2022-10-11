ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Fire structure update from C Street results in one death

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Rock Springs Man Arrested after Chase, Foot Pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Rock Springs man is facing numerous charges after reportedly leading Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers on a foot chase after wrecking a vehicle. RSPD released a statement yesterday saying it received multiple phone calls around 2:15 p.m. on Monday regarding a red Cadillac...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Sweetwater County, WY
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Sweetwater County, WY
Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson

ROCK SPRINGS, WY
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Green River Mayor and City Council debate tonight

October 12, 2022 — Tonight, the Green River Chamber will be holding a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. The debates will take place at Western’s Green River Center beginning at 6 p.m. The debate will be live-streamed on the...
GREEN RIVER, WY
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteer of the Month for September

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Andrea Menegassi as their September Volunteer of the Month. Working with the Main Street/URA office, Andrea labored to gather mixologists for the Artini event hosted by the URA and Sweetwater Boces in September. The mixologists developed drinks for event attendees to sample and vote on throughout the evening.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
MHSC welcomes new hospitalist, Dr. Ahmad

A fourth hospitalist has joined the Hospital Medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette. When patients are hospitalized,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Codi Lee Burris (February 24, 1979 – October 8, 2022)

Codi Lee Burris, 43, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will take place in the Farson Cemetery.
FARSON, WY

