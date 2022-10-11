Looking up into the night sky, it can be difficult to comprehend the vastness of the space that surrounds the Earth — and the impressive size of the various stellar and planetary bodies on display.

The North Star, Polaris, may sometimes only appear as a faint blip above your tree line, but it actually has a diameter about 50 times greater than that of the Sun , according to Astro Backyard. Its mass is approximately 4.5 times the mass of the Sun.

Although most stars are much larger than planets, there are some planets that boast impressive size as well.

What is the biggest planet in our solar system?

Jupiter is the biggest planet in our solar system , according to NASA. The planet is what’s known as a gas giant, which means it doesn’t have a solid surface — though it may have a solid core about the size of the Earth.

Jupiter’s radius is over 11 times the equatorial radius of the Earth , according to AZ Animals.

What is the largest planet ever discovered?

The largest exoplanet (not including brown dwarfs, which are failed stars) is ROXs 42Bb, according to AZ Animals. This planet has a radius 2.5 times that of Jupiter.

Brown dwarfs are not technically planets, but since they are not fully stars, they are sometimes included in this conversation. One of the largest known brown dwarfs is HD 100546 b, which has a radius 6.9 times that of Jupiter, according to AZ Animals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are the biggest planets? Trying to understanding the scale of our universe.