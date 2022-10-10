ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in south Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — One person is injured after a shooting and crash in south Tacoma early Wednesday morning. South Sound 911 received several reports of shots fired around 3:20 a.m. Tacoma police responded to the scene where they found a driver who had crashed into a yard at South 76th St and Tacoma Ave.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police ramp up patrols after two shootings this week

The Tacoma Police Department is ramping up their "Hot Spot Patrols" as part of their crime prevention plan, after two shootings happened earlier this week. There is no data to support that these patrols actually help bring crime down, but those numbers will be released next month.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Individual recently released from jail arrested anew after alleged burglary

A Lakewood resident who was recently released from jail was arrested anew after allegedly stealing from a Lacey convenience store. Lacey officers were dispatched to the local store last night after a reported burglary, the Lacey Police Department said in a Facebook post. The building was cleared for suspects, and...
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Westport

An Aberdeen man died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck near Westport. William Everett Meeks, 76 was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 105. Meeks attempted to go around the dump truck in the right shoulder as the dump truck, driven by a 37-year-old Washington man, was taking a right turn. The motorcycle struck the dump truck, totalling the motorcycle and resulting in Meeks' death, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
WESTPORT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man accused of stealing Olympia City property

A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest

Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino

An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
RENTON, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Police Continue to Seek Information on Missing Girl

The Aberdeen Police Department is continuing to seek information on a girl who went missing more than two weeks ago. Kiona Johnson, 17, was reported missing by the department in late September. Johnson was last seen walking to a store on South Boone Street in Aberdeen on Sept. 18. The Washington State Patrol also issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert.
ABERDEEN, WA

